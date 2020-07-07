Lake Havasu City is spending more money than it brings in every year.
Havasu is in a unique position with a balance of almost $33 million in the general fund, including $8.3 million set aside in the budget stabilization reserve, but city officials say the revenues within the general fund itself are lower than the amount the city spends each year to provide services to the community. As the city’s spending started bumping up against the expenditure limitation, revenues were flattened to keep the city from bringing in more than it could legally spend. At the same time the services provided continued to expand along with the city’s population leading to the structural deficit within the general fund.
That deficit in the city’s annual budget has caused the Lake Havasu City Council to start examining potential ways to increase the city’s revenues. The council has expressed particular support for adding a commercial lease tax. Currently, Havasu is one of just three cities in Arizona that does not assess any taxes on commercial leases. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the City Council back in February that the commercial lease tax is estimated to generate about $250,000 to $300,000 annually for every 1% of tax assessed. City staff proposed a 3 to 4% tax rate which would generate an additional $750,000 to $1.2 million annually.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the current situation is not sustainable. He compared Havasu’s predicament to typical household finances.
“You can’t pay the mortgage with your savings account,” Knudson said. “You need to be able to pay that mortgage with the dollars you collect from your paycheck on an ongoing monthly basis. If you are using your savings account to pay for your mortgage, at a certain point you are not going to have any money in your savings account, but the mortgage is still going to be due. That is what we need to avoid as a city.”
Although the city has been able to make use of the balance in the general fund to cover the difference in recent budgets, generally about a $3 million gap according to numbers provided by Olsen, which date back to fiscal year 2011.
Knudson said the balance in the general fund should be used for maintenance projects and equipment purchases that he said have been pushed off in the past.
“Those dollars need to be used for one-time expenses,” Knudson said. “With some of the deferred maintenance that has occurred in the past, because the maintenance was deferred doesn’t mean the problem went away. It is just exasperated and now we are in a position where we need to spend dollars to address those needs.”
Knudson also mentioned the police facility and the Aquatic Center’s HVAC system as pressing maintenance issues along with upcoming equipment needs like the aging fleet of police and fire vehicles.
Knudson said he cannot currently pinpoint an exact figure for how large the structural deficit is, but said he expects to have those figures in the coming months as the city starts talking more seriously about potentially adding new taxes or raising rates. Olsen told the City Council at the budget work session in May that the structural deficit is most pronounced within the general fund, but it is not exclusive to the general fund.
The plan, originally, was to consider an additional tax for implementation at the start of the fiscal year on July 1, but as the coronavirus pandemic created economic hardships for businesses throughout the city, those plans have been pushed back by about 10 or 11 months with details yet to be decided by the City Council.
In theory, the deficit could be addressed through either increasing revenues, decreasing spending, or some combination of the two. But Knudson and members of the City Council have said that most citizens seem to want to at least maintain existing service levels or even increase services provided.
That would point toward the need for more revenue.
“We have residents who come in and ask for an increase in services,” Knudson said. “It is very difficult for us to respond to those requests for additional services, whether it be better streets, cleaner parks, or increased levels of police or fire, or paying our employees at the market rate… All of those things are out there that we hear from the public. So it is time for the city to get its finances in order so that we can be responsive to the needs of the public.”
How did we get here?
Knudson said the general fund balance started growing about eight years ago as the city consistently underestimated the revenues it collected, while budgeting its expenditures to match those estimates. Through the years, the extra revenues built up within the general fund.
While that may seem like sound financial planning, Knudson said that during that time, ongoing maintenance of city assets was frequently deferred while new maintenance costs associated with construction of new facilities and providing new services were not accounted for in the budget.
Knudson used Cypress Park as an example, which Havasu built in 2018.
“The city used one-time dollars to purchase the land and construct the park, but there were not additional dollars that were put into the budget for the watering, the mowing, the maintenance, and the ongoing expense of that park,” Knudson said. “Those were not accounted for in the budget and you can only do that for so long before there is a need to address that within the budget.”
Over time, that has led to a higher costs to the city to provide services to its citizens, but no new revenue sources have been identified to offset the additional costs. In fact, some revenue sources were intentionally flattened out. Until a few years ago, the City Council had routinely lowered its property tax rate in order to keep the overall tax levy flat, rather than using the same rate to bring in more revenue associated with new construction and increasing property values.
Knudson said the property tax rate in Havasu has been as high as $0.7408 per $100 of assessed value, but it drifted down to the current rate of $0.6718 in FY 2018. That is when the council started voting to keep the rate flat and allow the total levy to rise.
The decision to lower property tax rates each year was partially done in response to the expenditure limitation included in Arizona State Statute which limits the amount of money a city can spend, regardless of how much revenue that city brings in. In short, the need to bring in more revenue was muted because the City Council didn’t have the power to spend that money.
As Havasu started to bump up against the expenditure limitation, that also caused maintenance to be deferred as budgets were kept tight.
“With limits placed on property tax and no other additional resources, the total ongoing annual revenues were projected to grow at a nominal rate, based upon economic activity and population,” Knudson said. “Now, each year, the projected ongoing annual revenues fall short of the expenditures needed to provide existing city services to the public.”
Havasu citizens voted to raise the expenditure limitation in 2018. So the City Council is free to spend as much money as it brings in for the foreseeable future, but Knudson said the structural deficit still needs to be addressed before the city can move forward on firm financial footing.
Fiscal Year 2021
The budget recently passed by the Lake Havasu City Council in late-June that officially went into effect on July 1 includes a projected deficit in the general fund of nearly $9 million with $74,641,395 in expenditures and $65,996,282 in revenues. Knudson said it is hard to predict how the city’s finances will work out over the next 12 months or how much of a deficit there will actually be when all is said and done. That is somewhat by design, however, as the budget was constructed to be particularly flexible in FY 2020-21 due to vast uncertainty surrounding the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The budget is set up in such a way that projects loses and a deficit within the budget itself,” Knudson said. “We don’t know how the next weeks and months will unfold in terms of the impact to the city’s budget. So this budget this year is unique in that it projects losses, but also puts measures in place that allows the city to provide services if projections increase. So there are projected decreases within the budget, and use of reserve funds. The budget also allows for revenues to come in as hoped, which would not require the use of reserve funds.”
The City Council is responsible for reviewing and approving large spending decisions throughout the year, and Knudson said the city manager, department heads, and the entire city staff are always looking for ways to save money by spending less than is budgeted.
“We are constantly asking ourselves how we can make things better, and how we can do things in a way that doesn’t use the taxpayer funds to the same degree,” he said.
This year’s budget also includes a total of $4.5 million in projects and purchases identified as “Plan B,” which will be reviewed by the City Council to determine if Havasu is actually in a financial position to move forward with some or all of the spending. Of the Plan B spending, $2.3 million is in the general fund.
