After 10 months of planning and preparation, the Lake Havasu City Council will take its first official action on the budget today when it votes to adopt the tentative budget and the five year Capital Improvement Plan.
Although the tentative budget can still be revised up until its final adoption on June 22, the tentative budget is notable in that it represents the absolute maximum amount of money that Havasu will be able to spend in Fiscal Year 2021-22 – which starts on July 1. The expenditures in the city’s final budget cannot be higher than they are in its tentative budget.
The tentative budget proposed by city staff includes a total of $195,729,113 in expenditures – which is about $19 million higher than the expenditures included in the projected budget discussed by the council at its budget work session on May 13. City Manager Jess Knudson said most of the increase involves potential grants the city could be awarded next year.
“We want to make sure that we accommodate for the possibility of receiving additional grant funds, or funding from other outside sources,” Knudson said.
Knudson said some examples of additional grants that have been included in the budget since the work session in May include a grant that could provide $3 million to refurbish the police station and jail, $3 million for a Direct Congressional Appropriations Grant, and preparing for the possibility of Arizona’s State Lake Improvement Fund resuming its grant program for water-based amenities.
“We don’t know how much the allocation for SLIF funding will be – we hope to get a better idea about that this week – and it is a competitive bid process,” Knudson said. “But if the city wants to spend any of those dollars it has to be included in the budget.”
Knudson said if some of the grants included in the budget are not received, that money will simply not be spent. So it is unlikely that Lake Havasu City will actually spend $195 million next year.
Similarly, Lake Havasu City projected $151 million in spending during the current fiscal year but now expects the final figure to be about $113 million when the year comes to a close at the end of this month. Knudson said Havasu also spent about $113 million in FY2019 and about $108 million in FY2020.
According to meeting documents, Havasu is projecting its total revenue in FY2022 to be about $145.5 million.
During today’s meeting, councilmembers also will vote to adopt the Five Year Capital Improvement Plan, which lays out what projects the city expects to complete over the next five years, when those projects will occur, and how the city plans to pay for them.
As proposed, the CIP includes a total of $63.9 million in projects over the next five years, including $34.8 million from July 2021 through June 2022. There have been no changes made to the CIP since the council’s work session on the CIP held April 22.
