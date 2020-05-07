Doors are slowly reopening across the state — at businesses, restaurants, and churches alike. In Lake Havasu City, a few locations have already prepped the pews and welcome worshippers.
Redemption Hill Calvary Chapel resumed in-person services on May 3 with safety precautions in place and the option of live-streaming still available.
Pastor Ray Carter said social distancing will be practiced, with hand sanitizer and masks at the ready. He asks that everyone’s caution be respected and likened the situation to Hebrews 10:25 — “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another.”
Pastor David Jackson at Hilltop Community Church announced four options for worship that went into effect May 3. Live-streamed services and drive-in services will remain, and chairs will be dispersed six feet apart on the patio for viewing a live feed. They’ve also opened their doors for those who feel comfortable enough to come inside.
Jackson said social distancing rules will be followed, and wearing masks and gloves is recommended.
Communion has been continued at Our Lady of the Lake after Rev. Thomas Olmstead, bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix, gave permission and encouragement to do so. Starting May 3, for the hour following mass, doors will be open for the sacrament to be administered.
In a video posted on the church’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Rev. Chauncey Winkler said seeing the response to reopening for communion was “such a blessing” to his heart. “We look forward to being able to do that in the Sundays to come,” he said. “We’re in a preparation period now so that as we begin to open up the church little by little, we’ll take some steps… before we just open up completely.”
With a congregation of about 10 people at most, Pastor Robert Rohn of Southwest Baptist Church said they will continue offering Sunday services in both the morning and evening while staying spaced apart. They’ve held back on Wednesday services as the pandemic progressed.
While their doors aren’t quite open yet, Living Word Family Church is making preparations for welcoming the public back inside on May 17. On Tuesday, a representative of the church said they are in the process of making signs for the chairs to help keep people “reasonably spaced apart.”
Dennis Grosser, an administrative staff member at Church of Christ, said they’re eyeing June 1 as a possible reopening date, but it’s hard to say for sure at the moment.
“With an elderly population, we’re trying to keep everyone safe,” Grosser said. They’ll continue streaming their services online in the meantime.
The same goes for Lake Havasu Church of the Nazarene, Calvary Baptist Church and Lake Havasu Baptist Church. Parking lot services will also continue on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. at Lake Havasu Baptist Church.
Pastor Chad Garrison of Calvary Baptist Church said they are waiting to hear updates and guidance from the state and will continue online services to “mitigate the danger to our community.”
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continue to administer sacrament and hold gospel lessons in their homes, with no immediate plans to reopen the local meetinghouse. Local church leaders also live-stream gospel messages on Sunday mornings.
“As we cautiously move forward to a more normal way of life, church leaders will continue to monitor information and determine how soon we may again gather in our meetinghouses and temples,” said President Russel M. Nelson in a video posted to the church’s website on Wednesday. “We will continue to be prayerful and proceed with an abundance of caution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.