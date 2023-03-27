The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Strangulation (F)
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F), Disorderly Conduct (M), Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M), Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M), Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) and Child Support Arrest Warrant (M)
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) x2
Charge(s): Camping Prohibited (M)
Charge(s): DUI (M) x4 and Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement Vehicle (F)
