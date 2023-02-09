Debi Pennington

Debi Pennington is the president and CEO of River Cities United Way, which is located in Lake Havasu City. The nonprofit organization allocates funds for other nonprofits and businesses.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

 The Lake Havasu City Community Resource Coalition has made the last of its recommendations for how the City Council should distribute up to $1 million the council has made available for social service-focused grants this year. Now it will be up to the council to decide what grants to award, and how much.

During its meeting on Thursday, the coalition voted 4-1 to recommend that a $130,168 grant be awarded to MIKID Mentally Ill Kids In Distress, a $141,000 grant to Impact: 928, and a $40,239 grant to Child & family Resources. Coalition chair Vijette Saari was the only coalition member to vote against that proposal.

