The Lake Havasu City Community Resource Coalition has made the last of its recommendations for how the City Council should distribute up to $1 million the council has made available for social service-focused grants this year. Now it will be up to the council to decide what grants to award, and how much.
During its meeting on Thursday, the coalition voted 4-1 to recommend that a $130,168 grant be awarded to MIKID Mentally Ill Kids In Distress, a $141,000 grant to Impact: 928, and a $40,239 grant to Child & family Resources. Coalition chair Vijette Saari was the only coalition member to vote against that proposal.
The coalition’s recommendations this week bring the total recommended grants up to a combined $1 million. At its previous meeting, the coalition recommended grants be awarded to Faith and Grace ($157,280), The Clothes Closet ($128,000), River Cities United Way ($161,856), HAVEN Family Resource Center ($40,000), Open Table ($50,000), Covenant Church Lake Havasu ($39,216), Grace Episcopal Church ($72,240), and Women With Willpower ($40,000).
Now that the coalition has made its recommendations for the full $1 million, those recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council. The council will ultimately be responsible for awarding any grants. When the council originally set aside up to $1 million for grants, councilmembers said they wanted the money to be used to address food, housing, medical services, agency services, childcare, senior and adult care, senior services, or any other social services needed in Havasu. The council also said the grants should go towards projects, programs or resources that have a pathway to becoming sustainable after the grant money is spent.
The council created the Community Resource Coalition last year specifically to vet the applications for these grants, and to make recommendations to the council for how the grant money should be distributed. Now that the coalition has completed those tasks, it is not clear if or when it will meet again. When it was created, the council said the coalition would dissolve after the grants were awarded. But during a meeting last month, Councilmember Michele Lin requested the council hold a future discussion about making the coalition a permanent board.
New recommendations
Although MIKID received the fourth highest scores out of all 19 applications received for the city grants, the coalition expressed some concerns during its meeting on Feb. 1 that the organization’s proposal was not specifically focused on Havasu – because the organization operates throughout Mohave County. The coalition also wondered whether MIKID’s “train the trainer” program that will train community members to teach local active parenting classes may be duplicating the parenting classes that the Lake Havasu Unified School District already offers.
James Beecher with MIKID told the coalition that their proposal would teach active parenting, which is a different curriculum from the love and logic classes offered by the school district. Beecher said active parenting is an evidence based program that is proven to be effective.
Beecher also said that 40% of children removed from a home by the Department of Child Services are removed before they turn 5 years old.
“So you could have a lot of kids in that system that have no connection to the school yet,” Beecher said. “Additionally, as was stated by this body at the last meeting, there are a lot of children who are being sent out of the Lake Havasu area in DCS custody. So with that those parents are no longer connected to the school district. So I don’t think it is a duplication. I think it just adds value to the community.”
Beecher also reiterated his promises that all of the grant money being awarded would be spend in Lake Havasu City, on Havasu parents and families.
“We understand the parameters of the grant, just as the other applicants do,” he said. “They will only be used within the city of Lake Havasu.”
MIKID’s originally application requested $217,898, which was reduced to $174,318 when the coalition asked all of the top applicants to cut their proposals by 20%. That request was further reduced to $130,168 for Thursday’s meeting, which the coalition ultimately recommended.
Impact: 928 has also reduced its proposal significantly. The application received the 11th highest score out of the 19 applications received. The organization plans to use the grant money to help prospective foster families pay for any alterations to their home that are required in order to house foster kids.
Impact: 928’s application originally requested $315,000, which has been revised down to $141,000 at the request of the coalition.
Coalition member Leslie Denney thanked Impact: 928 for its willingness to reduce its grant request by more than half.
“That is a great giving, so that we can allow someone else to be served with these grants,” she said. “I wish we could serve everyone, but your contribution to that is very appreciated.”
Saari noted that, if the coalition awards the combined $271,168 grants requested by MIKID and Impact: 928, that would be $40,239 less than the full $1 million that is potentially available.
The next highest scoring application came from Child & Family Resources. The organization originally applied for a $288,864 grant, and reduced that request to $218,064 when asked to cut at least 20% by the coalition. But Jo Harper with Child & Family Resources told the coalition that they could put the $40,239 leftover to good use.
“That would absolutely make an impact,” Harper said. “Our goal really was to be the liaison between the need and the funds. So our goal is not to sustain the need, it is to provide emergent funds for families who are finding themselves in need, while providing the resources and referrals needed so that they can become a more resilient family.”
Discussion
During the public comment period, a couple of the applicants that are not being recommended by the coalition expressed disappointment that they were not selected and said they felt smaller nonprofit organizations were at a disadvantage during this process because they don’t have professional grant writers.
Jillian Usher with the Lake Havasu City Historical Society & Museum, whose application received the 13th highest score from the coalition, thanked the coalition for their consideration. The museum’s application originally requested $50,000, which was reduced to $40,000 based on the coalition’s requested 20% cuts. Usher said the museum would be willing to reduce their request all the way down to $10,000 if the coalition wanted to spread the final $40,329 out to more organizations.
“We are willing to reduce our request even further, because $10,000 for us would be very significant for our organization,” Usher said. “We have a single staff member, and we have no continuous funding. We only run on the donations from families, local business owners, and community members.”
A representative from Heidi Edwards Cooking for Cancer Foundation, which submitted the 14th highest scoring application, said any amount of grant money would help – noting that the organization has been providing its free services for the last 10 years based solely on fundraising efforts.
Harper said Child and Family Resources would also be willing to accept a lower grant amount so more organizations could be helped.
Harper also told the coalition that this whole process has been new to her, and “nerve-wracking.”
“But is has been a wonderful experience,” she said. “I’ve learned so much about other service providers and I wish everybody in this room could have all the money they need to do the work that they do. We are truly a blessed community.”
Debbie Pennington, with River Cities United Way, told all of the organizations represented at the meeting to come to United Way on March 13 at 1 p.m. for a meeting to discuss all of their needs, financial goals, and discuss how they can all help each other.
“It is not just going to be this funding,” Pennington said. “There is going to be more funding we will need throughout the year. So let’s work together and let’s make it happen.”
Christine Watson with The Clothes Closet encouraged local non-profit organizations to speak to City Councilmembers about making more city grants availible in the future.
“I just want to encourage all the people in the audience to come to a City Council meeting and encourage our councilmembers to maybe free up some more money for us and keep this coalition going,” she said. “I think our whole community needs this.”
After the public comment period, Coalition member Barbara Smith said they wanted to give money to every organization that applied, but knew that wasn’t possible.
“The hardest part of this scoring process has been to take the emotion out of it,” Smith said. “We are familiar with lots of these groups in our community, and it was very difficult to score on a rubric and follow the guidelines that we created.”
