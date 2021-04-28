Lake Havasu City has made the community survey available to all residents, through its survey provider Polco online. City officials say feedback provided through the surveys will help the city identify what it is doing well and where it needs to improve. To participate, visit https://polco.us/s92vxa.
The deadline to complete the survey online is May 7. For information, contact Anthony Kozlowski, assistant to the city manager, at 928-854-4278.
