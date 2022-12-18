Lake Havasu City will continue to rely on a temporary employment agency to provide qualified IT professionals to city departments, after years of unsuccessful efforts to attract those professionals with traditional job listings.
The Lake Havasu City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a purchase agreement with California-based temp agency Robert Half International. The agreement would allow the company to continue providing IT service to city departments. Temporary employees hired through the company would ultimately be given opportunity to become full-time employees of the city, for an additional fee paid to Robert Half International.
But according to Lake Havasu City Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen, hiring those employees could ultimately prove less costly than maintaining them as temporary staff.
“We estimate that, depending on when they would start, and additional fees, these positions would cost around $100,000 to $200,000,” Olsen said. “We may be paying less money when they’re full time employees rather than temporary staff. We’ve already brought on three (temps), and we’ve brought two to full-time status. We’re currently negotiating with the third.”
According to statements by Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson, the agreement with Roger Half was a creative endeavor to overcome a lack of IT professionals to serve the city’s government.
“These positions have been vacant for a long time,” Knudson said. “Not just for months, but for several budget cycles. These are positions we can’t otherwise fill with advertising, we’ve tried listings, and we haven’t had any success whatsoever.”
