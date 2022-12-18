city hall

Lake Havasu City Hall.

 Courtesy of Lake Havasu City

Lake Havasu City will continue to rely on a temporary employment agency to provide qualified IT professionals to city departments, after years of unsuccessful efforts to attract those professionals with traditional job listings.

The Lake Havasu City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a purchase agreement with California-based temp agency Robert Half International. The agreement would allow the company to continue providing IT service to city departments. Temporary employees hired through the company would ultimately be given opportunity to become full-time employees of the city, for an additional fee paid to Robert Half International.

