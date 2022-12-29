Cuts to water usage in Bullhead City could be mirrored in Lake Havasu City in 2023 with the Lake Havasu City Council set to discuss revisions to the city’s water usage code at its Jan. 10 meeting.
After the Bureau of Reclamation announced cuts to the allocation of Colorado River water in August, Mayor Cal Sheehy told the News-Herald the Council planned to have a discussion within two months about the city’s water conservation program and make necessary adjustments.
However, Anthony Kozlowski, assistant to the city manager, says after the August announcement the Council directed staff to look at current water usage and suggest potential changes. The council has not held any public meetings to discuss the water issue between August and now.
Kozlowski says “everything is on the table” for discussion during the Jan. 10 meeting, including the cuts recently announced by Bullhead City, which include:
• Allowing waste of water caused by correctable leaks, breaks, or malfunctions that are not fixed within seventy-two hours of notice of failure or malfunction.
• Use of water to wash buildings or impervious surfaces at any time.
• Use of water to wash motor vehicles and watercraft without a positive or automatic shut-off nozzle.
• Operation of decorative fountains without recirculating systems.
• Operation of outdoor misting systems used to cool public areas.
“We’ll have a conversation with council about what those different changes could potentially be and what we can potentially do to reduce our overall usage,” Kozlowski said. “…and help with the ongoing drought issues.”
Unlike Bullhead, Kozlowski says whatever updates the council makes to the water usage code won’t be going into effect when the calendar turns to the New Year.
“It’ll be in a similar timeframe as what you see with other code changes…” Kozlowski said.
The first steps, Kozlowski says, in adjusting the code is going to be getting the message and facts out to the community.
“You are going to see a lot of education, a lot of social media,” Kozlowski said. “Different things we can do to notify the public as far as what they can do on their own to cut back and reduce their overall water usage.”
Doyle Wilson, a contracted water resources coordinator for the city, says the updates to the water usage codes are designed to strengthen codes and add enforcement.
Wilson says Lake Havasu City isn’t facing an immediate water shortage in 2023, so any new code updates would be “common sense stuff” such as requiring shut-off valves on hoses and limiting the number of days property owners can water their landscape
However, Wilson says there is a “50 to 60 percent chance” that the Bureau of Reclamation will announce more cuts to water allocation in 2023, which will push Lake Havasu City into Tier 3 of the drought contingency plan.
“If that happens then there is a possibility that we might not get as much as we want (in 2024),” Wilson said. “So if that happens that is a wet water shortage.”
Some of the updated codes the City Council will look at during the Jan. 10 meeting, Wilson says, would only go into effect when a wet water shortage occurs. Those codes can be more extreme like prohibiting the refilling of drained swimming pools.
“There is a whole litany of things we can implement as the (water) deficit becomes more pronounced,” Wilson said.
Wilson says that the city will want to phase in any new water usage codes “appropriately” and not do too much all at once.
Right now for the average Lake Havasu City resident, Wilson says it is important to pay attention to any developments as it is a fluid situation.
“Be aware of what our situation is and how the conditions might change with time,” Wilson said. “So if we start implementing something it’s not like that is the only thing that is ever going to happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.