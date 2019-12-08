Mayor Cal Sheehy says Lake Havasu City will consider weighing in on a battle over water rights on the Colorado River.
Sheehy says the City Council will be asked during Tuesday’s meeting to support a resolution in opposition to a proposal by the town of Queen Creek to buy Colorado River water rights currently held by a La Paz County farm.
The resolution isn’t on the agenda for the meeting, but Sheehy said he expects an addendum will be added to the agenda by Monday.
The town of Queen Creek, about 40 miles southeast of Phoenix, is one of Arizona’s fastest growing communities. It had a population of about 26,000 in 2010, according to U.S. Census data. Today, those numbers have doubled to about 52,000, and the town’s water service area is twice the size of its boundaries, supplying an estimated population of 90,000. Town officials say that once Queen Creek is fully built out, it will be home to about 170,000 people, with a water system serving approximately 238,000.
To continue supplying its growing population with water, the town wants to buy an annual entitlement of more than 2,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water from a farm near the La Paz County town of Cibola for a one-time payment of $21 million. The proposed deal would leave 485 acres of farmland permanently dry.
The Department of Water Resources has held four meetings around the state to hear public comments on the proposal.
If Lake Havasu City Council members agree to oppose the transfer, the city will join a chorus line of municipal entities along the Colorado River that have taken similar actions, including Mohave and La Paz counties, the town of Parker and the City of Kingman.
Interestingly, Queen Creek’s proposal is similar to the method Lake Havasu City used to expand its own water holdings. In 2009, the city obtained 2,319 acre feet of Colorado River water from farmers in the Cibola area, according to city documents.
State Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, warned last month of urban areas of the state buying up water rights. “They’re purchasing properties to try to get those waters transferred,” she told the Associated Press in November. “So they’re making money off of us. They’re making money off of those communities that need that water. As soon as you start moving that water out of those communities, guess what’s going to happen. They’re going to dry up.”
Queen Creek officials say the proposal will bring economic benefits and more tax revenues to the state.
The Lake Havasu City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.