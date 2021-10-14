Whether it be boats, UTVs, RVs, or even a hot air balloon - Lake Havasu City residents and visitors certainly love their toys.
In addition to inspiring lots of large garages, this particular trait has also made storage units a hot item throughout the city with many storage units reportedly filling almost as quickly as they can be built. But city staff and officials are looking to start a community-wide conversation about where these types of storage facilities should be located in town – paying particularly close attention to the city’s entrances along State Route 95 to the north and south.
That conversation is set to kick off at the Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting Wednesday, with the commission scheduled to hold a public hearing on a proposed text amendment to the city’s permitted uses table that would remove “Self-Storage (Mini-Storage)” as an allowable use from all lots zoned as general commercial, mixed-use general, and commercial Southgate – which is located along the highway at Havasu’s southern city limits. If approved as proposed, storage facilities would only be allowed in industrial or light industrial zones.
At the end of the public hearing, the commission will vote on a recommendation to approve or deny the proposal. That recommendation will be forwarded to City Council, which will consider the proposal in another public hearing – likely at the Nov. 23 council meeting – for a final decision.
The text amendment is being proposed by city staff, following several discussions recently among both the commission and the council regarding rezoning requests – particularly at the city’s northern most limits north of The Shops at Lake Havasu along State Route 95. Most of the area at the city’s northern limits has an underlying general commercial zoning.
“We’ve had a lot of applications for storage units the last few years and the council has expressed concern about where those are being located,” said Planning Division Manager Luke Morris. “They have stated a lot of times they are concerned about the north and south entrances into town – maybe trying to shepherd storage units away from those areas. So staff is just moving forward based on the feeling we get from council that they want to talk about it. So we’ve started this text amendment to start the discussion on it.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy said he agrees with staff’s assessment based on recent public conversations that this is a topic that should be discussed in more detail.
“The narrative from the community, discussions at previous council meetings, and also the planning and zoning commission are leaning towards really protecting the entrances into our community and also ensuring that storage units aren’t the gateway to our beautiful community,” Sheehy said. “So this agenda item for the planning and zoning commission allows for a public hearing to have that discussion about options that we have to protect the highway 95 frontage while there are still landholdings available.”
According to the staff report, Havasu has seen an influx of storage unit projects developed in the city in recent years with the majority of those projects being built in general commercial, mixed-use general, or commercial Southgate zones. The report states that relatively few storage units have been built in light industrial or industrial zones.
The report goes on to say that storage units generally have a large footprint but these developments do not generate retail sales, lodging, or restaurant and bar taxes. It also notes that storage units built in these zones eliminates the lot from the possibility of a more traditional commercial development in the future.
The report says light industrial and industrial zones are buffered from residential and neighborhood commercial zones, and says they are more appropriate for storage units.
Sheehy said he believes this is an important conversation for Havasu to have, but said he is waiting to see how the discussions unfold before taking a position on the specifics of staff’s proposal.
“I think it’s important that we protect the gateway to our community at the entrances at both the north end and south end as we welcome visitors to Lake Havasu City,” Sheehy said. “I’m interested in hearing the feedback from our community and the discussion the planning and zoning commission will have on this item. When it comes before council I look forward to engaging with my colleagues on the council to ensure we can protect those gateways.”
Morris said that if approved by the council during the meeting in November, the amendment would not take effect until 30 days later – in accordance with state law. Morris also confirmed that if any changes are made to the permitted uses table, any existing storage facilities in a zone that no longer allows that use would be allowed to continue their operation as a “legal non-conforming” property – more commonly referred to as being “grandfathered in.”
The planning and zoning meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the council chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. Members of the public can attend in person, or can view the meeting live on channel 4, or stream online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Any resident may address the commission in person during the public hearing, and written comments can also be submitted by emailing them to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov. Written comments must be received at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting, and should include the sender’s name, address, the meeting date (Oct. 20) and agenda item number – which is ID 21-3016 for this proposed text amendment.
