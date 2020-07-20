Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of articles examining the views and ideas of each of the candidates for Lake Havasu City Council on a variety of topics important to Havasu.
The coronavirus has taken a toll on more than just public health.
Cities and states throughout the country are experiencing a financial strain as a result of the virus as shutdown orders have gone into effect or more people simply opt to stay home to limit the virus’ spread. Lake Havasu City has certainly fared better than some, but it has not been averse to the economic struggles with sales tax revenue in March falling 9.5 percent below what Havasu brought in in March 2019. Although Havasu was under stay-at-home orders through all of April, the numbers were actually a little more promising but still came in 4.4 percent below April 2019.
Making the situation more complicated is the fact that there is a lag of somewhere between two and three months before the city actually sees those revenues from the State of Arizona, so it’s hard to tell exactly how things are going at any given time.
Unrelated to the virus, Lake Havasu City also has a structural deficit within the budget – particularly in the general fund. That means the amount of money brought in by the city is less than the amount it spends each year to provide services. Citizens gave the City Council the power to spend more money by raising the expenditure limitation in 2018 by passing Prop 409, but that didn’t address the structural issue with how the city pays for its services.
Cameron Moses said he believes in the current City Council’s approach which created a list of “Plan B” items totaling $4.5 million in projects and purchases that have been approved within the budget but pushed off until Jan. 1. Prior to making any of those Plan B purchases the City Council will revisit those spending decisions to see if it is still prudent to move forward in light of Havasu’s financial position at that time.
“It’s hard to project and it is hard to really know where we have been because we are not doing counting right then and there,” Moses said. “The whole Plan B thing of putting some things on the back burner and the willingness to spend the money if we can – if the revenues end up coming in higher than projected – I think to take that approach of being responsible about not committing to anything right away, but knowing that we have that in our back pocket if we need it.”
With the April sales tax numbers actually better than they were in March despite the shutdown, David Jaramillo said he thinks Havasu is uniquely positioned to ride out the negative economic effects of the virus.
“As of right now I don’t think their spending is an issue for the simple fact that covid has really thrown us for a curve,” Jaramillo said. “Right now I think we are in a very unique situation of having more business all of the sudden out of the blue. When you have cities in California that are on lockdown and their businesses are on lockdown in the meantime we are kind of reaping that benefit. California isn’t abiding by the stay-at-home policy. So what they are doing is saying, ‘Hey, let’s come to Havasu.’ We are seeing an influx of money coming in right now. We are really blessed to see our town prosper in a time when I think it should be declining. So right now we are doing very well.”
Gordon Groat also noted that revenues haven’t declined all that much based on the information the city has from March and April, and that has left Lake Havasu City in a decent financial position moving forward.
“One of the things that we do as a council is we always try to keep a very tight rein on expenditures,” Groat said. “My philosophy on that is that there are ‘nice to haves’ and then there are ‘need to haves.’ So what are the need to haves? Well you have to have water, people want public safety – they want a good fire department and a good police department, roads are pretty high up on that list too. But as you go down that list into the other things you get into the nice to haves. Those are the things you can save money on and those are the things that you need public dialogue. Right now I can proudly say that we haven’t raised taxes since I have been on council, but we always have to be very sensitive about making sure that we don’t spend foolishly.”
Similarly, Nancy Campbell said the city will simply have to prioritize as it navigates through potentially lean economic times ahead.
“I would put a hold on all the wants in our community,” Campbell said. “Last year alone we had over 500 different items, the tune of $12.8 million in requests from our citizens. As much as we all like wants, we really just need to focus on needs and not wants. I think we can do that. I think we just need to put a stop on all spending in that direction, but continue our police, safety, roads, and infrastructure – what we absolutely need to maintain and move forward.”
Addressing the structural deficit, David Lane said he believes questions about how the city pays for its services are best left up to the citizens.
“That is up to the people, to be quite honest with you,” Lane said.
Lane said the City’s bills rise over time that just like the price of groceries and household goods. A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and revenues aren’t increasing fast enough to make up for the difference. He said there is enough money in the city’s reserves to keep paying the bills for now, but Havasu does have some decisions to make for the future.
“I am a big believer in transparency and doing things the way the people of Lake Havasu want them done,” Lane said. “So we are not up there to make the decision for you, we are up there to be your voice and to do things the way that you want. So if we keep going the way that we are going, well, then we have to cut services. So what services to the people want cut? Do you want less police, do you want less fire, do you want less parks? What is it that we want to cut out of the budget? We have been living, for years, very leanly. We haven’t raised taxes in years – which is a great thing that we haven’t had to do that – but going forward with the price of everything where does that come from? So really what it is, is what are the people of Lake Havasu willing to pay for? The government has no money – every penny that the government has is your money. I am a taxpayer too, and just like everybody else I hate paying them.”
Although he said it’s up to the taxpayers, he said Lane noted that the city has 20 fewer police officer positions than it did prior to the recession in 2008, and the recent positional analysis study shows many workers are being paid less than their counterparts in other cities. He said attracting and retaining employees for the wastewater department has been particularly difficult for the city.
“Do we want the people to come off the top of a hiring list, or do we want the people to come off the bottom of a hiring list?” Lane asked. “I used to hire police officers and I can tell you those that are at the top of the list are what you want. The ones that are the sharpest and the brightest. We have that right now – we have been able to do that – but we are starting to lose some of our employees across the city in every different facet and every different job.”
Ultimately, Lane said he believes Havasu will have to find a way to raise revenue, but reiterated he is open to making cuts if that is what the citizens of Lake Havasu City demand.
Mike Bonney also believes more revenue will be needed as the city moves forward in order to address the structural deficit.
“Raising revenue is important, in my opinion, to equal those expenditures,” Bonney said. “The city is operating efficiently, and is at bare bones. Part of the problem arose during the recession. Certain cuts were made. As an example, our police are down about 20 officers. It is very important that we have those officers, those positions restored. The other side of the equation – you either cut expenditures or you raise revenue. The council is looking at various ways to raise the revenue to meet the expenditures.”
