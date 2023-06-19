The Lake Havasu City Council has set its spending cap for next fiscal year, and approved its 5-year Capital Improvement Plan. But a couple councilmembers opposed the financial plans for next year, citing frustration with the uncertainty surrounding funding for water and wastewater utilities moving forward.
In separate public hearings last week, the council voted 4-2 to adopt the tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 – which begins on July 1. The council also voted 5-1 approved the CIP which lays out plans for major projects over the next five years and how to pay for them.
Councilmember Michele Lin voted against both the CIP and the tentative budget. Councilmember Nancy Campbell voted against the tentative budget.
The City Council has previously held workshops to discuss the proposed CIP (April) and budget (May) in detail. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen gave a quick presentation to inform the council about some of the changes that have been made to those proposals since then.
The tentative budget adopted by council sets Havasu’s spending limit for FY24 at $228,632,955.
“We can change numbers within that, or we can lower our budget, but this will set the cap,” Olsen explained. “The final budget adoption, which occurs on June 27, cannot be higher than what the tentative budget is adopted at.”
Olsen noted that the amount budgeted for staff wages and benefits have increased by $95,000 as staff has solidified all of the details for next year’s budget since the last work session, and there is an additional $10,000 from the city’s contract with HAVEN being renewed at a higher rate.
Olsen explained that the budget also includes additional revenue for water and wastewater as a placeholder. The city is currently working with consultant Willdan Financial Services to conduct a utility rate study to adjust water and sewer rates citywide, and Olsen said if the rates are revised to produce more revenue that money has to be in the budget in order to be spent.
“It is not indicative of any result of the current rate study, we just wanted to make sure there are reasonable revenues in there to offset the allocations that we have included,” Olsen said. “We wanted to make sure the allocation was included so that if, and when we do raise rates we will be able to spend the additional revenue.”
The only other changes to the budget for next year were due to changes in the proposed CIP.
Olsen explained that $300,000 has been added to the CIP for next year for a channel dredging project. The council already budgeted for the project this fiscal year, but Olsen said it will not be completed by the end of the year on June 30 so that money has to be “carried forward” into next year’s budget and CIP. Olsen said the city has also moved $1.5 million for a Site Six fishing dock project from FY28 up to next year, in anticipation of State Lake Improvement Fund grant money coming to Havasu.
“It appears that we are likely to get additional State Lake Improvement Fund funding, so the Site Six fishing dock that was scheduled for FY28 has been moved up to FY24 in the amount of $1.5 million,” Olsen said.
Olsen told the council that all of the projects in the 5-year CIP are fully funded, but noted there are projects over the next five years for Havasu’s water and wastewater systems that are currently listed in red. Mayor Cal Sheehy later clarified that the red ink does not signify deficit spending, but rather notes which projects would be cut if Havasu water rates and wastewater rates remain the same.
“The rate revenues don’t match the projects that are needed to sustain the system,” City Manager Jess Knudson said. “So I need to highlight that in terms of a presentation to the council and to the public, and try to tie projects that are needed to the rates that are required to pay for those projects.”
According to the council’s work session in April, there are a total of $23.8 million in water projects listed as “on hold” over the course of the next five years, and another $21.6 million in wastewater projects.
Havasu’s water and sewer systems are operated as non-profits with enterprise funds generated by customers’ monthly bills paying for all the upkeep and maintenance for both systems.
The City Council hired Willdan Financial Services to conduct a utility rate study that will design new rates for customers that will generate enough revenue to pay both systems moving forward. The study kicked off in mid-March.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said city staff is currently working with Willdan to review the models and information gathered from the public during meetings. He said the plan is to present rate options to the City Council at its second meeting in July. Once the council selects a new rate option it will take at least 60 days to get the new rates implemented, which means the new rates likely won’t be in place until at least October.
