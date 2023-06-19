The Lake Havasu City Council has set its spending cap for next fiscal year, and approved its 5-year Capital Improvement Plan. But a couple councilmembers opposed the financial plans for next year, citing frustration with the uncertainty surrounding funding for water and wastewater utilities moving forward.

In separate public hearings last week, the council voted 4-2 to adopt the tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 – which begins on July 1. The council also voted 5-1 approved the CIP which lays out plans for major projects over the next five years and how to pay for them.

