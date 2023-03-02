Lake Havasu City councilmembers quickly agreed to begin their meetings a little earlier in the day. But a discussion about how councilmembers can place items on meeting agendas turned contentious, at times, before the council decided to leave that section of city code unchanged.
The council spent about two minutes of the 50 minute public hearing on Tuesday reaching a consensus to move the start time of its meetings from 6 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – so that citizens attending the meetings don’t have to stay quite so late into the night. Multiple councilmembers said they would support a either 5 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. start time, but the council settled on 5:30 p.m. to give people some time to travel to the council chambers after the end of the business day.
Most of the public hearing was spent discussing how a City Councilmember can place an item on a meeting agenda. City code provides two options: to make a motion during the “future discussion items” portion of a council meeting and have that motion seconded by another councilmember. Or to submit a written request to the mayor, who will then work with the city manager to “determine the best course of action for handling the request.”
Councilmembers made multiple suggestions for how that process could be adjusted, but after discussion none of those suggestions were put up for a vote. Ultimately, the council agreed by consensus to leave the “Council Requests” section of city code unchanged.
Instead, the council voted 7-0 to introduce an ordinance that only deals with the proposed time change.
Although the ordinance has been introduced, the new start time isn’t yet official. So the council’s next regular meeting on March 14 will begin at 6 p.m, as normal. The council must hold another public hearing during a future meeting on the proposed ordinance, and vote to adopt that time change, before it becomes official.
Once adopted, new ordinances typically take 30 days before they officially go into effect. So if the council adopts the changes during its March 14 meeting, that would mean the council’s April 25 meeting would be the first to begin at 5:30 p.m.
