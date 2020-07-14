Lake Havasu City’s portion of property tax rates will look familiar to residents after the City Council finalized the rates and levies at its meeting on Tuesday.
The Lake Havasu City Council voted unanimously to keep the property tax rate the same as it was last year. Havasu property owners will pay the same $0.6718 rate (per $100 of assessed value) that has been in effect since 2018. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that the rate is estimated to bring in an additional $315,000 in primary property taxes, due to rising property values and new construction.
The City Council also retained the current tax rate for all three of the special districts within the city – all with unanimous votes.
The Irrigation and Drainage District is assessed to property owners on a per acre basis to raise $5,672,576. City Manager Jess Knudson said that is the same amount that has been levied in the past, which works out to the same $268.85 per acre rate currently on the books. The IDD has come up several times in recent months as the city is starting to look ahead to July 2022 when the IDD will expire and Havasu will need to find another way to come up with the money it provides for operating and maintaining the city’s water system.
The property tax rate for Improvement District No. 2, otherwise known as the London Bridge Plaza, will remain flat at $0.7370 per $100 of assessed value. Olsen said the tax is estimated to bring in $14,429, which is about $1,600 less than last year. Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the money is used for maintenance and operation of the parking lot, electric lights, water service, and landscaping of the plaza.
The property tax rate in Improvement District No. 4 – the McCulloch Median – is also unchanged at $0.5040 and is estimated to generate $61,554 – roughly $2,000 more than the tax produced last year. Kozlowski said the money is used for maintenance of Wheeler Park, median landscaping on McCulloch Boulevard from Smoketree Avenue to Lake Havasu Avenue, and all associated electricity and water service.
