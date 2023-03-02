Clothes Closet

Clothes Closet founder Christine Watson-Buntemeyer, left, and Patricia Jacques, stand outside the organization’s new location on Mesquite Avenue.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu City Council has awarded 11 local organizations a total of $1 million in grants for a variety of social service-focused projects and programs throughout town.

Councilmembers unanimously approved the recommendations it received from the Community Resource Coalition regarding how the grants should be distributed on a 6-0 vote. Councilmember Michele Lin recused herself from the public hearing, citing her relationship with several of the nonprofits who applied for grants.

