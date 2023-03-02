The Lake Havasu City Council has awarded 11 local organizations a total of $1 million in grants for a variety of social service-focused projects and programs throughout town.
Councilmembers unanimously approved the recommendations it received from the Community Resource Coalition regarding how the grants should be distributed on a 6-0 vote. Councilmember Michele Lin recused herself from the public hearing, citing her relationship with several of the nonprofits who applied for grants.
The council awarded grants to Faith and Grace ($157,280), The Clothes Closet ($128,000), River Cities United Way ($161,856), MIKID Mentally Ill Kids in Distress ($130,168), HAVEN Family Resource Center ($40,000), Open Table ($50,000), Covenant Church Lake Havasu ($39,216), Grace Episcopal Church ($72,240), Women With Willpower ($40,000), Impact 928 ($141,000), and Child & Family Resources ($40,239).
City Manager Jess Knudson said those organizations should be receiving the grant money within the next few weeks.
During its discussion, every councilmember praised the work done by the Community Resource Coalition, which the council created last year at the same time it made available up to $1 million in grants to address social service needs in town. The coalition was charged with putting together the process for the city to accept applications, a process for how the applications will be reviewed and scored, and to make recommendations to the council for how that money should be awarded.
Havasu received a total of 19 applications for the grants, requesting $2.4 million. Based on the scores from the coalition, $1 million would have been enough to fully fund the top seven applications. But the coalition requested that each of the applicants reduce their funding request by at least 20%, in an effort to reach more organizations with the funding.
“That coalition did a fantastic job vetting,” Moses said, echoing sentiments expressed by multiple councilmembers. “They put in a ton of work. I watched from afar, and just really appreciate everything they did. They did the citizens of Lake Havasu very well with all of their processes. They had a lot of hard decisions to make, but they did a fantastic job.”
The money Havasu made available for these grants was set aside from the $8.5 million that the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act. Councilmembers Sheehy, Campbell and Dolan all described these grants as a unique opportunity for the city based on the federal requirements at the time that stipulated the money must be spent on infrastructure, or social services.
“I do agree that, as a city government, it is not our job to take the tax dollars and give away money this way,” Dolan said. “We are not set up that way. But actually, the state and federal government are. They do invest in social services and different programs. They sent us a check, and said that this is one of the things we can use it for. So I’m glad we had this unique opportunity to do this, because I think it is a good way to keep the money in the community.”
Councilmembers David Lane and Jeni Coke both voted against providing up to $1 million in grants when the proposal first came to council in April 2022, and both said they still feel the same way about the city providing grants to non-profits.
“I believe in what our non-profits do,” said Lane, noting he is on three local non-profit boards. “With that said, I don’t agree with giving $1 million to the non-profits in the city. The reason I’m against it, and the reason I voted against it in the beginning, is we are taking tax dollars that the people have paid, and we are giving it to non-profit organizations… If we have extra dollars that we can give away on a grant, then we should be giving that money back to the people so they can give it to the non-profits that they want to give it to.”
Coke said she also had concerns about using city money to support local non-profits, based on her past experiences on the council.
“I was on this council when we stopped funding non-profits with grants from the city,” Coke said. “We did it for a lot of reasons, and a lot of good reasons. We are not in the business of funding grants to decide which organizations are viable and which ones are not.”
But Coke and Lane both voted in support of the coalition’s recommendations. They both said the decision to offer the funding was made by the council last year, and they respect that decision.
“The majority of the other councilmembers voted yes,” Lane said. “I respect that process, whether I agree with it or disagree with it. So my vote today has to do, not so much with whether or not we should be giving taxpayer dollars – that was decided over a year ago. My vote today will be on whether or not I agree these organizations should get the money, and whether or not the coalition did the job that we asked them to do.”
