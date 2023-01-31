The Lake Havasu City Council will take its first peek ahead to Fiscal Year 2023-24 today at the council’s annual planning session.
The planning session provides councilmembers an opportunity to take an in depth look at the city’s financial outlook, hear updates on city projects and priorities for this year, to check in with each department within the city, and to get on the same page with staff as efforts to prepare the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 start to pick up steam over the next five months.
“Once a year the council and the city team get together to take a step back and look at the big picture of the city operations and city services provided in our community,” said City Manager Jess Knudson.
Knudson said the overarching goal is to look at the city’s accomplishments and struggles over the last 12 months, and take a peek at what is in store for the next 12 months.
“It certainly helps us out through the development of the budget, which is now underway,” he said.
The planning session is the unofficial start of Havasu’s budgeting process. The budget is finalized each year in June, so that it is ready at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. During the session, the council will not make any final decisions nor take any formal votes, although the council can provide direction to staff by consensus during the planning session.
The agenda for the planning session includes a review of the current budget and Havasu’s Capital Improvement Plan, along with the city’s financial forecast for next year from Administrative Service Director Jill Olsen. Councilmembers will also receive a legal update from City Attorney Kelly Garry, and hear from the head of every department about their current operations, challenges, and future plans. Councilmembers will also discuss their own priorities for the upcoming year, and assign councilmembers to represent the council on a variety of different boards and committees.
This year the agenda for the planning session also includes discussion of medical transport services. Ambulance services in Lake Havasu City are provided by River Medical, but the Lake Havasu City Fire Department also runs an ambulance unit out of Fire Station 1 as a backup option in case River Medical is tied up elsewhere. In its recently completed comprehensive study of the Havasu fire department’s operations, AP Triton suggested that the city get a Certificate of Necessity that would allow the fire department to charge for ambulance services provided.
The consultant also suggested that the city look into expanding the department’s EMS capabilities. The study provides two potential options for expansion. The first option is a joint ambulance operation between River Medical and the LHCFD that would require the department to purchase and staff another full time ambulance. The second option would be to take over as the primary ambulance service for the city, with two additional ambulances and associated EMT staff.
“Is there a way for the city to provide additional services to the community without a financial impact?” Knudson asked. “That is really where that conversation starts.”
Knudson said the planning session will provide councilmembers an opportunity to look deeper into that aspect of the study – which was just presented to council last week. The council will discuss AP Triton’s findings and recommendations regarding medical transportation, and will be able to provide direction to staff about how to move forward.
“Right now, everybody that responds to a scene from the fire department are all EMTs,” Knudson said. “Almost 75% of the city’s calls are medical calls. We rely on AMR – our private sector partner – for the transport of patients to the hospital or a medical facility. But the city will be taking a closer look at some possibilities in terms of us going an extra step and partnering with the private sector in the medical transport arena.”
Today’s planning session is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Bridgeview Room at Shugrue’s, located at 1425 N. McCulloch Blvd. Members of the public are welcome to attend today’s session in person, but there will not be an opportunity for citizens to speak. Knudson said the session is the one opportunity the council has each year to have an informal, back-and-forth conversation with city staff about anything pertaining to the city.
“The public is invited to attend, but won’t be part of the conversations,” he said.
But Knudson said the public is encouraged to provide feedback on the budgeting process as it plays out over the next five months.
“Citizens can always reach out to members of the council, the city manager’s office, or a member of the city team. We are readily available by phone, email, or by stopping by and setting up an appointment,” he said. “We also have Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager this Friday where once per month there is an opportunity for dialogue to take place. We will also have some budget work sessions that will take place in a couple months. On an ongoing basis we encourage our residents to provide feedback, and they do.”
Knudson said the City Council budget work sessions coming up this spring will be a particularly good way for citizens to learn about the Havasu’s financial plans for next fiscal year, and to provide feedback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.