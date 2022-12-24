Lake Havasu City Councilmember David Lane, along with his wife Stephanie Lane

Lake Havasu City Councilmember David Lane, along with his wife Stephanie Lane, have portrayed Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus since 2020.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/ Today’s News-Herald

Slipping into a large pair of black boots and a classic red-and-white suit, David Lane embodies Santa Claus for youth and elders alike. The portrayal of the seasonal character may come as a surprise for Lake Havasu City residents who are used to seeing Lane in his role as a city councilmember.

Since the breakout year of covid, Lane and his wife, Stephanie Lane, have brought the characters of Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to life. Being a good friend of Burgers by the Bridge owner Harriet Mclearen, Stephanie Lane spoke to her about the sleigh positioned in front of the restaurant.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.