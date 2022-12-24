Slipping into a large pair of black boots and a classic red-and-white suit, David Lane embodies Santa Claus for youth and elders alike. The portrayal of the seasonal character may come as a surprise for Lake Havasu City residents who are used to seeing Lane in his role as a city councilmember.
Since the breakout year of covid, Lane and his wife, Stephanie Lane, have brought the characters of Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to life. Being a good friend of Burgers by the Bridge owner Harriet Mclearen, Stephanie Lane spoke to her about the sleigh positioned in front of the restaurant.
After having no idea of who could play Santa at her restaurant, Mclearen soon found herself with two eager volunteers, David and Stephanie Lane. Starting off as an elf, Stephanie Lane accompanied her husband, who donned a secondhand Santa suit.
Together, the pair used Mclearen’s sleigh to greet those who managed to find their way to the English Village amidst the lingering effects of covid. Being members of the Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City, David Lane and his wife wanted a way to continue their organization’s focus of enhancing the lives of youth.
With help, their goal was accomplished during their first year as the legendary characters. Mclearen and her employees handed out complimentary hot chocolate to the children who visited with Santa and his elf. These acts made way for a positive reception from the children’s parents, David Lane remembers.
The following year, the pair returned to their “home” at Burgers by the Bridge, this time bringing a crew of their own. David Lane’s sister along with other members of the Kiwanis Club wore elf outfits and accompanied Santa Claus in the English Village. Instead of wearing his borrowed outfit, David Lane purchased a professional suit and visited with children once again.
“Santa listened to all of the children’s wishes,” David Lane said. “The elves would take family photos and hand out gifts to give the children – again at no cost to the parents.”
The second year garnered another positive response from parents, which prompted an upgrade to Stephanie Lane’s elf costume. This year, she styled herself in Mrs. Claus’ red-and-white ensemble to match her husband.
With her hair flowing in Havasu’s cool night breezes, Mrs. Claus welcomes visitors and residents, young and old, to introduce themselves to Santa and tell him their Christmas wishes.
Additional friends and members of the Kiwanis Club have since joined the duo to give visiting children free toys and holiday sweets. Photographs taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus draws large smiles and belly laughs from onlookers passing by.
Since David and Stephanie Lane started meeting back in the English Village, the pair has witnessed the Christmas spirit contained in Havasu. From a 94-year-old to a three-week-old infant, visitors to the sleigh have added to the memories David Lane has collected since day one.
“It warms your heart to see the wonderment in a child’s eyes as they meet Santa,” David Lane explained. “There are so many special moments I could not even list them all.”
Stepping away from the sleigh and into the “real world,” Santa and Mrs. Claus made their town appearance during this year’s Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. The festive pair led the way on the fire boat from the Lake Havasu City Fire Department.
The following day, residents in attendance at the Wheeler Park Tree Lighting Ceremony waved to Santa and Mrs. Claus as they pulled in on a local fire truck. After making their way to the center of the lawn, Mrs. Claus guided young children to Santa, to whom they told their holiday wishes.
As told by David Lane, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here to stay as long as Mclearen opens her sleigh each year and children make their seasonal visits.
“Of all the roles I have had in life, the military, a police officer, and elected official, nothing compares to making a memory for a parent with their child that will last forever and one the child will want to make with their children someday,” David Lane expressed.
(0) comments
