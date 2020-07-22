Editor’s Note: This is the fourth in a series of articles examining the views and ideas of each of the candidates for Lake Havasu City Council on a variety of topics important to Havasu.
Within the next two years, Lake Havasu City will need to figure out how to replace a funding source that is older than the city itself.
The Irrigation and Drainage District was formed by Havasu’s founder, Robert McCulloch, in 1964 and played an integral role in allowing Lake Havasu City to incorporate. The district was originally supposed to expire when the city was formed in 1978 but it has been extended numerous times, most recently in 1993. The city still owes $30,000 on that refunding effort but that will be paid off and the IDD will dissolve on July 1, 2022.
Currently, the IDD is used as a way to help fund the city’s water system. The district levies $5,672,576 in property taxes for residents of the district at a rate of $268.85 per acre.
During a presentation on potential options for replacing the IDD on May 26 City Councilmembers were told that the IDD could potentially be refinanced again or utility rates could be raised to make up the lost revenue. The laws that allowed the IDD to be created are no longer in state statute, but there are a couple potential options for forming new districts to make up for the lost funding with a community facilities district and a revitalization district specifically identified.
City officials have said that their plan is to gather more information about the potential options and engage with the citizens to see how people want to proceed. All of the City Council candidates said they want to hear from residents, but Nancy Campbell has come up with her own plan for how to make up for the lost funding.
Campbell said she isn’t a fan of property taxes, so she is happy to see the IDD go away.
“We live in the land of the free and if we don’t pay our property taxes we lose our home,” Campbell said. “So to me, how can call that really the land of the free? Obviously they keep adding more and more property taxes to our homes, which is very concerning to me. So to hear that you are actually going to get a property tax reduction, I am absolutely for that. But again, I understand there is not enough money in the budget and we have a lot of infrastructure problems that we need to address right here and now.”
Campbell proposes imposing a flat fee on each of the 29,000 water meters on the city’s system. That works out to about 54 cents per day, or $196 per year to replace the $5.7 million in lost revenue.
“But I have a better solution to that, especially with the state of covid,” Campbell said. “We cannot keep pushing our water infrastructure issues down the road. We need to address them now. The way I propose to do that is if we were going to do a flat fee, it would be a flat 65 cents a day per water meter. By doing that not only would we recoup the whole IDD money lost, but we would also gain an additional $1 million right now for infrastructure upon the sunset of the IDD.”
Campbell said she wants to hear citizens’ thoughts on her proposal and others, but felt it was important to get her own ideas out there.
“I think City Council people need to put out good ideas and plans,” Campbell said. “I would love to hear back from my constituents at this time. The reason I am throwing ideas out there … is I would like to have the conversation now because the first day I get into office I want to get to work.”
David Lane said he believes the IDD should be allowed to expire without any more refinancing.
“It was supposed to expire when we became a city in 1978 and they kept kicking the can down the road, then they would refinance it and kick the can down the road,” Lane said. “I’m not a kick the can down the road kind of a person.”
Lane said he is fully on board with the city’s current plan to present the information to the citizens and see what they want to do.
“Let’s have some town halls and let’s talk to the people. We have two years, so let’s figure it out together,” Lane said. “Let’s not wait for seven people to sit up there and make decisions for you, the people, and tell you, ‘This is what we are going to do.’ Let’s work together and lets come up with a solution that we are all happy with. So what is the best course of action? I don’t know yet because I haven’t heard all of the options. Until you know everything you can’t make a decision.”
Lane said he wants to see the city engage citizens on the entire water system while determining how to move forward when the IDD expires.
“This give us an opportunity not just for the IDD, but for our fresh water system as a whole,” Lane said. “Let’s talk about rates, let’s talk about winter averaging, let’s talk about the IDD going away, let’s talk about how we are going to fund the infrastructure for our fresh water system across the board.”
Mike Bonney said he also wants to make sure that citizens input is central to the decision of how to replace the IDD revenue. He would like to bring in a neutral third party to lead those discussions.
“I have stated many times that I would like to see a series of town halls over the next two years – two, maybe three – put on by Arizona Town Halls Association,” Bonney said. “They do an excellent job with these town halls and I want to hear from the public what the public wants.”
Ultimately, Bonney said he believes that the revenue will have to come from some sort of tax but he wants to keep the net tax increase at or close to zero.
“Everything comes back to taxes. The city gets its revenue from taxes for the most part. So to replace that $5.684 million of lost revenue it has to come from somewhere. Unfortunately taxes are one of those areas,” Bonney said. “When that district goes away, it is about $137 per year in property taxes for those homeowners. So if we can find a way to replace the revenue through some other form of tax, equal to or slightly greater than $137 than I would be all for that.”
Cameron Moses also reiterated that the ultimate decision will be made based off of the will of the people. But of the options he has seen, Moses said creating a new district looks the most equitable for everyone.
“What I like about creating a new district is you are able to redraw the lines so that everybody pays into it equally,” Moses said. “Right now there are outlying developments that don’t necessarily pay into it, even though they are receiving the same level of services as everybody else.”
But Moses also acknowledged that there are some potentially significant hurdles that would need to be cleared in order for any such district to get started.
“Going forward we have to decide as a city if we want to replace it with another district, which have a lot of hoops to jump through getting, I think, a 70 percent sign off from every resident in Lake Havasu,” Moses said. “That, to me, is the way to go. I just don’t know if we can get there.”
Gordon Groat said he has been trying to bring attention to the issue since he first took office after the Financial Services Director at the time mentioned the IDD expiring as a major challenge on the horizon.
“It is important because there will be different options that we can use to plan for that,” Groat said. “At the end of the day, when you deal with an overall budget of about $144 million this is about 1.6 percent. So there is no reason to have our hair on fire. But we do need to have a good plan that is acceptable to all the citizens of Lake Havasu.”
David Jaramillo said he sees taxes as, “a necessary evil,” but taxing the community should be a last resort for the City Council. But he also noted that as a tourist town Havasu has a lot of visitors every year and the city only seems to have gotten busier as the coronavirus pandemic has set in.
“I believe that there is some sort of way that we can put that on our out-of-town visitors right now to help us recover that money,” Jaramillo said.
