Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of articles examining the views and ideas of each of the candidates for Lake Havasu City Council on a variety of topics important to Havasu.
Lake Havasu City is working toward many different goals at the same time from combating demographic starvation that was the catalyst for the Vision 2020 movement to allowing local governments to regulate vacation rentals while also identifying future needs such replacing revenue from the Irrigation and Drainage District and finding a new home for the municipal courthouse.
The six candidates running for three open seats on the City Council all have their own views about what Havasu’s single greatest need is.
Water was the most popular topic amongst the candidates, specifically the need to get a secondary water source online. Gordon Groat noted that currently, nearly all of Lake Havasu City’s drinking water is pumped out of a well on the Island.
“If that were to go down we have approximately three days of water supply before we run out,” Groat said. “You can’t run out of water in a desert climate like this – that is an existential threat.”
The current City Council recently included money for exploratory well drilling and a backup water supply in the Capital Improvement Plan with $3,828,910 set aside this year to complete the drilling and start on construction.
“That is a charge that I have been leading since day one on the City Council and I am now proud to say that we have a solution in place,” Groat said. “That solution is going to be very effective for our people.”
A secondary well is also a high priority for David Jaramillo, who noted that the current horizontal collector well located on the Island could use some routine maintenance and repairs. He said it is an issue that was recently brought to his attention as he has been educating himself about the inner workings of the city.
“Thanks to (Public Works Director) Greg Froslie. He gave us a wonderful tour,” Jaramillo said. “I had no idea; you don’t think of stuff like that. When he showed me how it started from step one until the ending step I was blown away. Without water, you don’t have a town.”
David Lane said a secondary well is certainly important for Lake Havasu City, but he doesn’t believe it is still a top priority because it is already in the process of being addressed.
“We do need a redundant water supply and I’m sure you all have heard that, especially during this campaign,” Lane said. “It is something that the city has been working on for many, many years – even before I was on the council. Mr. Froslie has been working on this for a long, long time if you look at the history of redundancy and additional wells.”
So instead, Lane said his biggest priority is the city’s employees. Havasu recently undertook a positional analysis study which, among other things, identifies the market rate for each employee compared to their counterparts in 10 similar cities in Arizona. The study found that many city employees were underpaid, and the City Council included some money in the recently passed budget to bring every employees pay up to market value.
“Keeping the people in positions and in the places that we need them is important,” Lane said. “As I’ve said, wastewater is a tough one to try to get those people in there. So the biggest need is to make sure that we are paying our employees correctly. Without the employees the city just kind of falls apart.”
Nancy Campbell said the city’s top priority should be to get a handle on the coronavirus and the havoc that it has caused in the community.
“Our greatest need right now is to navigate through this pandemic — emotionally, financially, and physically,” Campbell said. “I’m very concerned about our children, I’m very concerned about our young families and, for now, everything that I was running for in the past seems to be on stop until we actually make sure that emotionally, financially and physically we make it out of this. I don’t know how long this is going to be. If anybody tells us how long this is going to take, or what is going to happen, they are not being honest.”
Mike Bonney said Havasu’s biggest need is to increase employment, particularly with higher-paying jobs.
“Economic development is paramount to going forward in my opinion — attracting businesses and attracting high-paying jobs,” Bonney said. “Affordable housing is always an issue, but I don’t see that the city government has much of a role to play in that. That is more left to the market conditions.”
Cameron Moses also said Havasu needs to prioritize its economy through diversifying the industries in town.
“We are very highly tied to the tourism thing,” Moses said. “So if people aren’t coming here and spending money our local economy is going to take a big hit. So if we could get some other industries in here with good, high-paying jobs for people I think that will be a huge factor in our overall success for the city going forward.”
Just as important for Moses is to address the cost of living, which he said has risen exponentially over the past few years.
“I think we really need to get that under control,” he said. “I’m willing to work with anybody on any ideas. I have a couple ideas myself on how we can accomplish that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.