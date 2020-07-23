Editor’s Note: This is the fifth in a series of articles examining the views and ideas of each of the candidates for Lake Havasu City Council on a variety of topics important to Havasu.
Lake Havasu City has been in a state of emergency since March and during that time Mayor Cal Sheehy has taken the lead on the city’s response to the coronavirus. Since the emergency was declared all of the local policy and enforcement regarding the virus, such as a facemask requirement or whether or not to close city beaches, have bypassed the City Council and instead gone through the mayor and city manager.
The six candidates for City Council are split as to what the appropriate role of the City Council is during a declared emergency with three candidates arguing that the current set up provides the best way for the city to address the ever-changing situation while the other three believe the council should have more of a say in making decisions.
Incumbent David Lane said City Council members are playing a role during the pandemic, even if it is more behind the scenes.
“The mayor and the city manager don’t just sit up there by themselves and make decisions,” Lane said. “The mayor and I speak almost daily and I have a lot of input when he is making decisions. Do we always agree? No, we don’t. But when we are done talking he is the mayor and I am not. He was elected to be the one to make those decisions, I was not. I am there as a councilmember to counsel him, not to make decisions for him. Under the state of emergency he has the authority to make the decisions, we don’t. He asks for my advice and I give him my advice. Whether he takes it or he doesn’t take it, I can’t make him. But he is the mayor and I support our mayor.”
Mike Bonney said he also supports the mayor and that too many people making decisions will only complicate the city’s response.
“I strongly support our mayor,” Bonney said. “Those guidelines that he has been following come from the CDC and the State of Arizona. I don’t believe that City Council should get involved in that in any way, shape, or form. The more people you have in the room, the more difference of opinion you have. So it is best left to one individual. The mayor has the authority under the ordinance as the chief operating officer of the city and can make those decisions unilaterally. I’m sure that he consults with each individual councilmembers, maybe not in public, but I am sure they have some input.”
Incumbent Gordon Groat said such emergency situations are handled differently in different jurisdictions, but noted that the city is currently operating as it is designed to.
“In our particular situation when a mayor creates a proclamation of a state of emergency, at that point the mayor is driving the bus,” Groat said. “Now the day-to-day normal business of running the city is still done by council but the mayor still drives the bus as long as the state of emergency exists. Typically what you will find is that happens with the mayor and city manager in close consultation. With that said, people on our City Council have been very active and have been doing an enormous amount of work related to this. But you have to be able to influence and you have to be able to work collaboratively with your mayor, with your city manager, and with the people in the various departments.”
Cameron Moses said he would like to see the City Council take a more prominent role in dealing with the health crisis.
“Knowing Cal and Jess (Knudson), I’m sure they have reached out for guidance or just getting the overall feel,” Moses said. “I think I would like to see a vote. I know they did the state of emergency, which kind of gives Mayor Cal a lot of leeway to do what he sees fit, but I would like to have the council more involved. When you make any decision having seven minds instead of one, I think you are going to be better off.”
David Jaramillo also said the council should take a more active role, especially as more and more people in the community are contracting the virus and there is an ideological divide among citizens on the best way to deal with it.
“I think the statistic now is one out of three people know somebody who has the coronavirus,” Jaramillo said. “So I think now, collectively as a City Council, we need to come up with that because there are a lot of people affected. A lot of people don’t want to wear the masks, a lot of people want to wear the masks. You have people saying this is safety for others, ‘Be considerate.’ Then there is the political side of it of, ‘I’m not going to be a sheep.’ So I believe that the whole City Council needs to be involved for the simple fact that there are more people making that decision.”
Nancy Campbell also believes the city’s approach to the pandemic should be more of a group effort.
“I understand the direction the mayor and city manager have went and I respect that,” Campbell said. “I’m not going to sit here and be Monday morning quarterback and tell you everything I would have done different or better because that is just not fair. To tell you the truth, as we move forward I don’t know what is going to happen, the mayor does not know, the city manager does not know. It is just kind of like a family-owned business. Sometimes you just come together and have great debates and strategic conversations. As you leave the room maybe everyone doesn’t agree, but at least you feel confident that you reached out to other people.”
At the same time, Campbell said she knows Sheehy has a lot on his plate and appreciates how open he has been about the decision-making process so far.
“When I spoke with the mayor the other day I asked a question and he answered it completely transparently, which I highly appreciate,” Campbell said. “He went on to say that he is navigating hundreds of emails a day. So many people are so opinion-based anymore. We just need to be a kinder community and come together like we have in the past for lake living and opportunities. That is why we are all here, and that is our biggest asset – our people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.