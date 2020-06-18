All six candidates for Lake Havasu City Council joined a video conference with the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors on Thursday in the latest of a handful of all-digital debates that have kicked off election season during the coronavirus era of social distancing.
Candidates Mike Bonney, Nancy Campbell, Gordon Groat, David Jaramillo, David Lane, and Cameron Moses are competing for three open seats on the council in the Aug. 4 primary election. On Thursday each candidate was allowed a few minutes to introduce themselves before moving on to questions from association members.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected to City Council?
Bonney said he doesn’t have any projects or priorities that he feels have to be completed if he is elected. Instead, he says he wants to lets citizens desires lead the way.
“I do not want to impose any of my own personal beliefs or desires on the residents,” Bonney said. “I would like to hear from the residents on many of the very important issues… There are many issues facing Lake Havasu City. I would like to be one of those seven that directs and makes those decisions that are in the best interest of all of our residents – not just a few.”
Campbell said her top priority is to bring more affordable housing to town. She said being a tourist town comes with higher expenses, and that is making it hard for employers to attract and retain employees.
“I want our children to have lake living and opportunities like we did,” Campbell said. “But if we don’t really start paying attention to this workforce housing issue, I see that as a huge crisis. So I’d love to take my expertise, my knowledge, and my ability to network with people and have strategic conversations to see what we can do to make sure our workforce, in the future, is sustainable.”
Groat said if reelected his primary focus moving forward would be on bringing higher paying jobs to town.
“I think a lot of people are pessimistic about what we have to offer, and I see it just the opposite. I see that we have amazing opportunity here,” Groat said. “We do have an excellent workforce, we have capacity to work with our community college, ASU and the high school to develop a workforce that is specific to the integration of higher paying, high-technology, low water profile positions into this community.”
Jaramillo said his main goal will be to focus on remaining fiscally responsible with the city’s spending.
“When you are fiscally responsible, things kind of fall into order,” Jaramillo said. “At the end of the day, I want my children if they move away from here, to come back. I want my children, when they have grandchildren, to come back and enjoy this town – at least for a visit. I’m running on common sense, so the best thing that I can do is listen.”
Meanwhile, Lane said he wants to stay the course if reelected, and see some of the projects he was involved with starting through to the finish line.
“We have been working on several projects over the last four years and unfortunately we haven’t been able to finish all of them, because these things take time,” Lane said.
Lane mentioned completing a second collector well for the city’s water system, putting in a stoplight near the Kiowa Shopping Center, and the public transportation system that is currently in the works.
Moses said he wants to make sure that Havasu is investing in and supporting the Partnership for Economic Development’s efforts by tackling the high cost of living.
“Getting companies to come in here, invest in our community, and bring their workers with them or employ more workers that we already have is huge going forward,” Moses said. “I’ve talked with James Gray with the Partnership for Economic Development a bunch. He says when he talks to companies a lot of the struggle they have is when they want to come here and start looking at cost of living it isn’t necessarily competitive with the cities around us.”
What do you think are the benefits and drawbacks of dissolving the Irrigation & Drainage District?
In short, the IDD is currently used to generate about $5.7 million that Lake Havasu City uses to provide water services to its constituents. The IDD is set to expire on July 1, 2022 which will leave a gap in the funding needed to distribute water to the city’s many customers.
Groat said that ultimately, the lost revenue represents just two percent of the city’s budget.
“It is not a crisis that we can’t solve,” Groat said.
Groat said that the city is going to have to come up with a way to replace the revenue because citizens do not want to see a decrease in water service.
“There are about four different options that are being looked at,” Groat said. “The trick is, you have to find a way to do it that does not create a burden to any one particular group in your community. That is your option.”
Jaramillo said the IDD is a subject that he is still looking into.
“If I don’t understand something, I am going to educate something on it,” he said. “I’m not going to try to sit here, fumble through it, and lie. Being the average Joe, being the guy that wants to run on common sense, that is what I am going to do. So I will have to educate myself on it more to give you an educated answer.”
Lane said replacing the revenue from the IDD is important to ensure that the city’s freshwater system is properly maintained for all the residents.
“But we don’t want to be the ones to sit back and say, ‘OK, this is what you all have to do,’” Lane said. “Let’s sit down and talk about all the options on the table so that we can have the least amount of impact on every taxpayer in the city.”
Moses agreed that the IDD is a topic that the city will be able to tackle together.
“It does present some challenges, but it’s nothing we can’t handle. Like everybody has been saying, we just have to come together to figure out what we want to do,” he said. “It is ultimately not going to be up to me it is going to be up to the residents of the city. So however you see fit, that is what we are going to do.”
Bonney also supported the City Council’s current approach of allowing the citizens to take the lead in making the decision.
“We have three choices really – cut services, increase revenue, or borrow the money,” Bonney said. “None of those are very attractive, obviously, so you take the least cumbersome track to replace that revenue. Cutting services obviously is not an option. I don’t like borrowing out of a deficit because you always have to pay it back sometime. So I want to hear from the residents.”
Bonney suggested using Arizona Town Hall, like Havasu did during the Vision 2020 efforts, to help facilitate discussions and gather public input.
Campbell said another way of describing the situation is that property owners with a quarter acre of land will see their property tax bill decrease by about $65 a year once the tax goes away. Those who own more property will see correspondingly larger property tax savings.
She said she would prefer to replace the property tax with a simple charge on meters.
“We have 29,000 water meters in Lake Havasu City, and that is continuing to grow,” Campbell said. “So if we just charge $15 a month – that is 50 cents per day – as a flat rate to the 29,000 water meters guess what? It is over $5 million that you recoup.”
