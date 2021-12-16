The Lake Havasu City Council did not make a motion, or take any action after meeting behind closed doors about the water and wastewater rate study on Tuesday.
Councilmembers Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin called for the special session regarding the utility rate study completed by Willdan Financial Services last fiscal year and used as the basis for the new rates that were instituted on July 1. During the session, the council immediately motioned to go into executive session to discuss the rate study and consult with the city attorney for legal advice.
Councilmember Jim Dolan said he didn’t know what the session was about, and questioned why the council needed to go behind closed doors to discuss it. Mayor Cal Sheehy explained that the council is able to call for an executive session to have confidential legal discussions within “a very narrow scope,” on sensitive matters.
Dolan asked if the council is able to get legal advice in a public meeting. City Attorney Kelly Garry responded that the council has that option, but an executive session is available to discuss certain sensitive matters that may cause legal complications if they are discussed publicly.
The council voted 5-2 to adjourn to executive session with Dolan and Councilmember David Lane casting the dissenting votes.
Although matters discussed in executive session must be kept confidential according to Arizona state statute, any action taken or direction given to staff as a result of an executive session must be done in a public hearing. But the council made no motion after the executive session on Tuesday, and adjourned without any further action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.