The Central Arizona Project Canal running through the desert in Arizona. (Albert Brave Tiger Lee/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Albert Brave Tiger Lee

The Lake Havasu City Council is finalizing plans for how the city will respond, and what water conservation measures will be asked of businesses and residents, during a variety of Colorado River shortage conditions.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to introduce an ordinance to put those plans into city code, laying out the penalties associated with violations of those conservation measures. The introduced ordinance closely matches the proposal put forward by staff, with a few minor changes made by the council.

