The Lake Havasu City Council is finalizing plans for how the city will respond, and what water conservation measures will be asked of businesses and residents, during a variety of Colorado River shortage conditions.
On Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to introduce an ordinance to put those plans into city code, laying out the penalties associated with violations of those conservation measures. The introduced ordinance closely matches the proposal put forward by staff, with a few minor changes made by the council.
The council elected to remove the proposed requirement that cars and boats only be washed at a commercial car wash during a Tier 3 water shortage, replacing it with a requirement that vehicles and watercraft cannot be washed without an automatic shut off nozzle. The council also changed the language in the proposed code to allow the washing of buildings and impervious surfaces during a Tier 1 shortage if an automatic shut off nozzle is used.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the proposal is still subject to change until it is formally adopted by the council.
“We are taking a lot of feedback from residents and the business community,” Kozlowski said. “This document could potentially change as we continue to gather their feedback and thoughts regarding water conservation, moving forward. It will be important, when putting this into place, that education is at the forefront of what we are doing.”
Kozlowski said citizens or businesses that wish to comment on the proposed ordinance can contact him at 928-854-4278, or email kozlowskia@havasunews.com.
The proposed ordinance will come back to council at its next meeting on Jan. 24 for formal adoption. If the council adopts a new ordinance during that meeting, the new regulations would go into effect after 30 days - on Feb. 23.
The proposed ordinance lays out water conservation measures for normal conditions when there is no federally declared water shortage, which are the most permissive regulations with the lowest penalties. The ordinance lays out additional measures that will be instituted when the Bureau of Reclamation declares a Tier 1 shortage, a Tier 2 shortage, and a Tier 3 shortage. The most restrictive measures and sever penalties are reserved for when Havasu faces a “wet water shortage” – when demand for water is higher than the amount of water available.
“We could be mandated to the point where we can’t use the water that we have water rights for,” City Manager Jess Knudson told the council. “That is what we are up against.”
The Bureau of Reclamation has declared a Tier 2 water shortage for 2023, so if the council adopts a water conservation ordinance at its next meeting, all of the water conservation measures for Tier 2 would be mandatory starting Feb. 23.
“The urgency with doing this now is, when we adopted the Water Conservation Plan in 2020 that was before any of the tier shortages were called,” Mayor Cal Sheehy said. “At that time we said we would give our citizens and our businesses certainty about what it means when we hit a Tier 2, Tier 3 or a wet water shortage. That is what this is doing, but it is all education driven.”
Enforcement, penalties, and a focus on education
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski told the council that implementing these new measures will include extensive public outreach by the city and education about water conservation on social media.
“We know, based on the last three decades here in Lake Havasu City, that our citizens respond to education,” Sheehy said. “We have been some of the most thoughtful water users along the system. We are actually using less water today - with an increased population - than we were using in the ‘90s. We know it is working because our citizens are engaged in that process.”
Kozlowski said enforcement of water conservation measures will be handled similarly to any other code enforcement issue in the city. Havasu uses a reactive code enforcement approach that only addresses a code violation if a formal complaint is made to the city.
“As far as enforcement goes, a lot of this is going to be tied to neighbors making sure that conservation is something that is important throughout the community,” Kozlowski said.
But Kozlowski said even when a complaint is made, the primary goal will be to educate and gain compliance – rather than jumping straight to financial repercussions.
During a Tier 1 or Tier 2 shortage, the ordinance states the water user will receive a written notice of the infraction, and a water audit of the facility will be required for the first violation. A fine of $250 would then be charged if a second violation occurs within 12 months, rising as high as $1,000 and the city shutting off water service for a fourth violation.
“Education is important,” Kozlowski said. “So with that first violation we will be educating them on how to conserve. If there are any issues associated with this, they will be able to correct them at that point. If those issues continue, then we get into violations where there are fines associated with it as well.”
Several councilmembers said they like that approach because of how well the focus on education and compliance works out during Havasu’s other code enforcement efforts.
“Our code enforcement has one of the lightest touches of any city I’ve ever seen. They do a fantastic job of trying to gain compliance through education,” Moses said, noting he has worked with code enforcement officers personally on multiple issues through the years. “They want to get compliance through education and getting you to do the right thing. The last thing they want to do is to fine you.”
But if water shortages continue to get worse, the penalties in the ordinance for Tier 3 shortages and wet water shortages do include a fine of $500 for the first violation.
Conversely, during normal water conditions with no declared shortages the first violation will get the water user a verbal warning, with a written warning and required water audit for a second violation. Fines would not be issued during normal conditions until three or more violations have occurred in a 12 month period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.