The Lake Havasu City Council took no action during a public hearing following its evaluation of City Manager Jess Knudson in executive session on Tuesday, but has promised further evaluation.
The executive session was called in order to evaluate Knudson following several videos, photos and an anonymous letter were sent to Today’s News-Herald, City Councilmembers, and posted on social media that paint the City Manager in an unflattering light.
“This Council values and demands integrity and it is a top priority of this council,” Mayor Cal Sheehy said in a prepared statement to open up the public hearing. “The council will take further steps to review and evaluate the performance of the City Manager. There is no need for a motion at this time, but we will take the next steps necessary to ensure our values as a community are met in the leadership of our city.”
There was no further discussion on the topic during Tuesday’s regular meeting, and nobody spoke during the public comment portion of the hearing.
Knudson and members of the City Council were not available for further comment on this story because the City Council meeting was still holding other public hearings when Today’s News-Herald went to press Tuesday.
The series of videos and photos show Knudson with a woman identified at Bethany Jewett, who briefly worked as a dispatcher for the city. The photo shows Jewett sitting in the chair behind the desk in the mayor’s office, and Knudson can be seen taking the photo in the reflection. The videos appear to have been taken by Jewett and posted to her social media accounts. One of the videos shows Knudson sitting at a local bar as Jewett sings along to the music, there are a could videos of Knudson and Jewett drinking on a balcony, and a couple more videos of Knudson and Jewett in a pool, apparently at a resort in Mexico.
None of the videos or photos appear to show any illegal behavior.
The anonymous letter also made several allegations about Knudson’s management style and called for the City Manager to be fired.
