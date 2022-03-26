Lake Havasu City Council could form citizens group to award covid relief money

The Lake Havasu City Council wants to create a new citizen board that would help the council distribute some of the city’s $8.5 million share of covid relief money to non-profit organizations in the community that provide social services.
At its meeting Tuesday, the council held its first in depth conversations about what Havasu should do with its share of money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city is slated to receive a total of $8,528,306 through ARPA, distributed in two equal payments 12 months apart. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that Havasu received the first installment of $4,264,153 in September 2021, and expects to get another payment in the same amount on Sept. 23.
Although Lake Havasu City has known it would be getting the relief money for a year now, confusing federal guidelines for how the money can be spent have prevented the council from having serious discussions about how to use it. But in January the U.S. Treasury issued comprehensive guidelines and rules to provide more clarity to cities.
Olsen opened the public hearing by summarizing the 550 page document from the federal government. She said that there are three main categories where Havasu can spend the covid relief money. The first is “public sector revenues” which includes almost any service the city provides including building infrastructure such as roads. Havasu could also use the money for water or sewer projects, or on “public health and economic response.” Olsen told the council that economic responses can include assisting small businesses and non-profits through loans, grants, or other services.
Olsen told the council that the rules from Treasury will go into effect on April 1, and that Havasu must have the money budgeted by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
Tuesday’s public hearing was discussion only, so councilmembers provided broad direction to staff for where that money should go rather than voting on any specific spending proposals.
All seven councilmembers said they like the idea of providing grants to non-profit organizations to provide services to people in the community who were hit hardest by the pandemic. Multiple councilmembers also said they would support using some of the money for public safety, on water and wastewater projects, and on road maintenance and improvements. Councilmembers also considered setting aside some of the money for the Parks and Recreation Department, although multiple councilmembers said they wouldn’t vote to spend that money on a park.
“The intent here is that we give a very general overview to staff,” Mayor Cal Sheehy said. “They will come back during our budget hearings and we will have more specific conversations about how these all plug in.”
Sheehy started the discussion by proposing a “broad brush” picture of how to allocate the ARPA money based on past discussions the council has had during meetings and during the council’s annual planning session on Feb. 3. He suggested setting aside $3.5 million for water and wastewater projects – noting that council tentatively agreed to use about $2 million for such projects to make up for expected lost revenue from sewer rate reductions for multiple family and RV parks approved by the council in October. Sheehy also suggested $2.5 million for road maintenance and improvement projects to supplement the city’s typical annual road work, $1.5 million for the Parks and Recreation Department, $500,000 for public safety, and another $500,000 to be distributed to non-profit organizations focused on providing social services to people in need.
“This is more of a conversation starter for us so we have somewhere to start at,” Sheehy said. “But these numbers are just based on conversations we have already had together and just putting together in one area.”
Non-profits
Of the five areas the Lake Havasu City Council considered spending American Rescue Act money on, the idea to give the money to social service focused non-profits was the most thoroughly discussed.
The issue was a priority for Councilmember Michele Lin coming into the meeting. Mayor Cal Sheehy said he and Lin discussed the possibility of distributing a portion of the ARPA money to non-profit groups, and sat down to work out a broad framework for how that money could be distributed prior to the meeting.
Sheehy said city staff would create a process for non-profit organizations to apply for money.
“It would be funding allocations for citizens in the area of food, housing, medical services, agency services, child care, senior adult care, senior services and other service needs,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy and Lin also worked out a plan to create a new citizen board, which would be charged with vetting the applications and making recommendations to City Council. The applications and recommendations would then be forwarded to the City Council to make the final decision on how to divvy up the money.
Sheehy said the board would operate similarly to council’s other boards, committees and commissions. He suggested that the board have five regular members and two alternate members – each of which would be appointed by the City Council.
“In a perfect world, they would meet to talk about the application process, they then would meet to review applications, then they would meet to make their final recommendations to council,” Sheehy said. “The council then would hear that recommendation from the citizen board and we would then award grants or monies to these specific pathways through these different social service agencies.”
Lin said that providing money for social services is a high priority because many people who use those services were directly affected by the covid pandemic and mitigation measures.
“It did affect our housing prices because we had a lot of people from out of town come here and decided to make this their home,” Lin said. “That raised the rent and pushed people out. It put a lot of people out of work. There were mental health people that were not able to see clients, you couldn’t go to church, you couldn’t go to recovery things – there were so many things that were affected. We have tons of organizations, non-profits, and churches willing to give community services. But they need a little help. We have that kind of money to use now. It’s not coming out of the general fund, it’s not coming from the taxpayers, so we need to put that back into our people.”
But Lin also said that she wants to make sure that any money distributed to non-profits is actually put to its intended use. She referenced passed agreements with a non-profit called Interagency which received grant money from the city in 2017 but did not ended up following through on the services promised. Interagency ended up closing in 2018 due to financial issues.
“I think the difference with the process that we are doing now is we are going to be a middle man,” Lin said. “We are going to have the committee to make sure that they are accountable. I remember reading documents where there was money set aside and we had the different non-profits that were in Interagency come and say, ‘This is what we are going to do with the money,’ and there wasn’t follow through on those things. As a council we had to be accountable for that.”
Olsen said city staff will follow through on any money awarded from ARPA to ensure that it is put to its intended use, because as the recipient of the federal money the city is responsible for proving that the funds were spent appropriately.
Lin said the end goal is not to boost the non-profit organizations, but rather to give a boost to the people who depend on those non-profits.
Councilmembers unanimously supported the idea to create the citizen board and using some of the ARPA money, but there was some disagreement about how much money should be earmarked for non-profits – or if the council should wait for more information before coming up with a specific dollar amount.
Ultimately, the council tentatively agreed to direct staff to budget $500,000 for the social service non-profits this year, and another $500,000 next year for a total of $1 million. Sheehy told councilmembers that the exact dollar amount can still be adjusted by the council as needed as the city and the new citizen board starts diving into the details.
“We will bring a resolution back to start this community resource coalition with a very broad guideline of $1 million – knowing that that is just a starting point and we will have additional discussion,” Sheehy said. “But at least we will get the ball rolling, because every day we take on this discussion is a day that these great agencies cannot be serving the citizens who need it the most.”
Water and sewer projects
The council adjusted its rates for water and wastewater on July 1, 2021 for the first time in more than a decade. The sewer rates were then readjusted in October to reduce a sudden spike in bills experienced by multifamily properties and RV parks. At that time, councilmembers agreed to a suggestion by city staff to offset the estimated $2 million in reduced revenue as a result of the changes to the sewer rate by using $2 million from ARPA on sewer maintenance and infrastructure projects.
But Campbell said that she believes the $3.5 million floated by Sheehy for water and sewer would be too much. She pointed out that Havasu’s sewer rates have produced $1.6 million more than budgeted since July 1, so there may not be any shortfall for sewer even after multifamily and RV park rates were reduced. Campbell said she would prefer to see less ARPA money go towards water and sewer infrastructure and increase the amount set aside for the proposed community resource coalition to distribute to non-profits.
Sheehy said it may be too early to predict annual revenues under the new utility rates.
“We are still collecting so we can have the seasonality built into whatever that system of collections is, and have a full picture in front of us before we have that conversation,” Sheehy said.
Councilmembers Jim Dolan and Cameron Moses both said they would prefer to wait to allocate money for water and sewer until the city knows exactly how much revenue it needs to make up the difference, rather than relying on the estimates from October.
“I know we already kind of committed to giving some of that money to offset what we thought may be shortfalls from out sewer rate adjustment, but I would like to see how that actually pans out at the end of the year – if it collected more than we needed or not – before we decide what that number needs to be for water and wastewater,” Moses said.
Dolan also agreed that $3.5 million seems to be too high of a number. He said he would prefer to see more of the ARPA money go towards public safety purchase and more than the $500,000 originally proposed for the planned community resource coalition.
Increased road work
Councilmembers Dolan and Moses also supported the plan to use a portion of the money to boost the city’s road maintenance efforts next year.
“I like the idea of pavement preservation,” Moses said. “I would like to see us continue going that way. I think investing in infrastructure is never a bad idea.”
Campbell, meanwhile, opposed using ARPA money for road work. Campbell said improving the city’s roads is a priority for her but she doesn’t feel the federal money meant for covid recovery should be used.
“I’m having a really hard time using covid money on infrastructure,” she said. “Of course I want roads and of course we want great water rate studies, but what we have here is the crisis that Councilmember Lin is discussing – which is the mental health struggles that so many people have endured. I really believe our 501-C3s, the people that were at the front lines and our boots on the ground, is what we should be worried about. I think as a city we have a responsibility for infrastructure and roads, and I think there is other funding to get us there.”
Parks and Recreation
Councilmembers were largely skeptical of giving ARPA money to the Parks and Recreation Department, although several said they are open to looking at proposals from the department for how that money would be used.
Campbell, Dolan and Moses all said that they would not be in favor of spending the money to build a park – like the downtown catalyst project that is currently being designed.
“If Parks and Rec can come to the table with something amazing – maybe it’s after school programs or something of that sort – I’m definitely interested to hear that,” Campbell said. “But I don’t want to be building another park with this money.”
Public safety
There wasn’t a lot of discussion amongst councilmembers about public safety, specifically, but councilmembers generally seemed to support using some of the ARPA money on the police and fire departments.
“I would just like to see what we are going to pin that too, but I could be agreeable to $500,000 for public safety as well,” Moses said.
Dolan said he would like to see a little bit more of the ARPA money earmarked for public safety – above the $500,000 originally suggested by Sheehy.
