Lake Havasu City is still on pace to bring employee pay up to the market rate by summer’s end, but there are seven people included in the study who won’t see their paychecks rise to market levels – at least not yet.
Prior to passing the final budget at the Lake Havasu City Council meeting Tuesday, City Manager Jess Knudson informed the council that staff is still on track to implement the results of its positional analysis study in August or September as previously promised. That promise applies to every single department within the city, but the City Council itself won’t see any such raises for at least a couple of years.
When asked last July, city officials said they weren’t sure if the City Council’s pay would be examined in the positional analysis study along with the rest of the city’s workers, but that ended up being included within the scope of the study.
“The whole intent of the positional analysis was correcting the market wages for city staff,” Sheehy said. “That is what the intent was, so when it comes to elected officials — although (City Council) certainly is underpaid and hasn’t been changed since 1993 — it is not as urgent. So we want to be very open and transparent with our citizens. We were just addressing it all at the same time with positional analysis.”
While the study looked at all the salaries and wages paid by the city, the City Council has its own process that it will go through rather than automatically adjusting pay along with its employees. That process includes a public hearing at a City Council meeting and a vote by the council. Sheehy said he hasn’t seen any of the numbers regarding the council’s pay yet. He expected to see those numbers as part of the larger positional analysis presentation and public hearing given at a City Council meeting prior to implementation Aug. 1 or Sept. 1.
City Council members currently make $7,800 annually and the mayor is payed $11,400. Although the City Council’s pay has not changed in Havasu since the mid-90s, the council did consider raises back in 2018.
At $650 per month, Havasu council members make $7,800 per year, plus $360 a year for internet and cell phone costs, totaling $8,160. According to an article in Today’s News-Herald in 2018 councilmembers in Avondale, Goodyear, Flagstaff, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Maricopa, Oro Valley and Marana, all make between $8,905 and $25,800 per year including salary and expenses. All of those cities were included in the positional analysis study to determine the market rate.
The mayors of those eight cities are paid between $12,740 and $38,000.
Sheehy was a councilmember and the mayor-elect at that time, and voted against the raise for council.
“At that time we determined that we would not take any action on council wages until we addressed the positional analysis for all city employees,” Sheehy said. “That is why this issue is coming back forward right now. Now that we are implementing positional analysis it is time to review that action.”
Once the study has been finalized and implemented for employees, Sheehy said the council will likely discuss its own pay with another public hearing at the next meeting.
In accordance with state statute, even if the City Council votes to bring their pay up to the market rate identified in the study it would not go into effect until after the next mayoral election in 2022.
“When those people are elected, it would go into effect at that point,” Sheehy said. “So basically nobody who is currently elected would be voting themselves in an increase. So it would be the next election cycle, and it would go into effect for everybody at that point.”
