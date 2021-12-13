The Lake Havasu City Council will consider hiring a consultant to take a comprehensive look at the fire department’s operations during its meeting on Tuesday.
The Council will hold a public hearing to discuss a contract for professional services from AP Triton of Sacramento, California, which was the highest scoring business through the request for proposal process that kicked off in August. Havasu received two proposals, according to meeting documents, and AP Triton outscored Matrix Consulting Group, of San Mateo, California, in every category except for compensation. AP Triton’s price tag of $76,958 is about $7,300 higher than Matrix Consulting.
The comprehensive operational study will take a close look at all fire, rescue and emergency medical service operations in Havasu with the goal of improving overall operations and service delivery based on data, best practices, and industry standards. According to the staff report, the study will help the department plan for future growth and service demands within the city.
The study will also include examining the feasibility of adding advanced life support transportation to the department’s capabilities, and an all hazards community risk assessment.
New fire truck purchase
The council will also consider purchasing a new fire engine during Tuesday’s meeting. Havasu would pay a Phoenix-based Hughes Fire Equipment $849,431.79 for a One Pierce Velocity Fire Engine, including the cost of fully outfitting the rig to Lake Havasu City’s specifications.
The council included $720,000 in the fire department’s budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22, but the cost of the engine has unexpectedly increased over the past five months. If the purchase is approved by council, $129,431.79 of the purchase would be taken from the city’s contingency funds. The staff report says that if the department is able to come in under budget in other areas of its operation, the savings could be used to replenish the contingency funds used to purchase the fire engine.
During the budgeting process last spring, Fire Chief Peter Pilafas laid out a plan that was supported by council to replace and refurbish the department’s fleet of fire engines over the next five years. The department has an aging fleet of eight fire engines. Half of those fire engines were purchased in 2014, with the rest purchased between 2004 and 2007.
Pilafas told the council during the budget work session in February that fire engines typically last about 10 years on the front line, then another five years in reserve. With the newest fire engines reaching that 10-year mark Pilafas suggested spreading out refurbishments and fire engine purchases over the next five years to avoid having to replace all of the fire engines at the same time at a cost of several million dollars.
“Obviously you can probably get a better price on the vehicles because you are buying in bulk,” Pilafas told the council in February. “But the problem over time is that replacement really hits a strain on the budget because I would be asking for well over $6 million at one time to replace the fleet – it is just not practical. If you do small incremental purchases you can actually plan for this.”
The council supported Pilafas’ plan to refurbish one fire engine and purchase a new fire engine this year, then refurbish another engine in Fiscal Year 2022-23, purchase a new one in FY23-24, refurbish one in FY24-25, the purchase a new one in FY25-26.
The council took the first step during its Nov. 9 meeting when it awarded a bid to refurbish the fire department’s 2007 Piece Velocity Pumper Engine to Firetrucks Unlimited for $319,945. That bid was about $20,000 over budget. Pilafas told the council the goal is for the refurbishment to increase the useful life of the fire engine by 8 to 10 years.
