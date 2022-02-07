The Lake Havasu City Council will consider hiring a general contractor for the planned municipal courthouse, which city officials say will allow for more accurate cost estimates during the design phase.
The council will consider a pre-construction contract with FCI Constructors, Inc, out of Glendale, for $44,010. If approved FCI Constructors would team up with Phoenix-based DFDG Architecture who the city hired in May to design the tenant improvements that will be needed to turn the city-owned former gym at 92 Acoma Blvd. into Havasu’s first municipal courthouse.
City Manager Jess Knudson said Havasu hit pause on designs for the project after DFDG presented some initial design options to the council in August, in order to put out a request for qualifications to hire a general contractor for the project. A total of six firms responded, and FCI Constructors was selected by Havasu’s selection committee.
Knudson said work on courthouse designs will resume once the general contractor is onboard.
“This approach will put architect and the general contractor in the same room as we go through next steps,” Knudson said. “The idea is that conversations will occur that will allow for the best use of taxpayer dollars on the project by having the general contractor’s expertise at the table.”
Knudson said if approved, the FCI will do the construction once designs and plans for the courthouse are finalized. But the pre-construction contract will pay them to lend their expertise during the design phase, and produce cost estimates for what they would actually charge for the work. He said it will hopefully help to identify cost savings because the contractor will be more intimately familiar with how different design choices will affect the end cost.
“Having the general contractor in the same room will allow for some more impactful conversations,” Knudson said. “It will also allow the city to enter into guaranteed maximum price contracts with the contractor as we try to get ahead of this crazy economy where supplies, materials and equipment are fluctuating on an ongoing basis.”
In all, the contract would require FCI to complete a baseline estimate ($11,210), a design development estimate ($11,205), a 90% construction document estimate, and a guaranteed maximum price once plans are finalized that will let the council know exactly how much money the renovations will cost before signing off on construction of the courthouse.
The council hired DFDG Architecture to complete the designs in June for up to $509,527, but Knudson said if the council agrees to hire the general contractor that would save about $28,000 in the design contract. The contract with DFDG included about $25,000 for cost estimates, and another $3,000 to aid in the bidding process that would no longer be needed if FCI Constructors is hired.
In August, DFDG presented multiple options for renovations ranging from about $3.8 million to $7.1 million. The lowest-cost option with a price tag of $3,798,670 would have only included one complete courtroom with room to complete a second courtroom in a future phase. Councilmembers told the designers to explore the lowest cost option, but were adamant that two completed courtrooms would be needed in the final plans. Councilmembers also directed the designers to explore a partial second floor that would create a 3,780 square foot room that could be used for a new Council Chambers or a jury assembly room.
