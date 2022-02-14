A split Lake Havasu City Council denied a rezone request that would have allowed up to 40 residential units to be built on 5.76 acres on the southeast side of town – saying the density of the proposed project is too high for that area.
Built Well Construction owner Sam Woods had requested a rezone planned development of a 5.16 acre flag lot between Indian Hills and Chiricahua drives and Buena Vista Avenue currently zoned as single family residential, and 0.6 acres on Buena Vista currently zoned for multifamily, into a new multifamily/ planned development that would allow up to 6.99 residential units per acre. Woods said the primary entrance to the development would be off of Buena Vista, while a 30-foot wide access on Indian Hills Drive would be used only as an emergency entrance and exit.
Woods told Today’s News-Herald on Monday that he hasn’t decided what he plans to do with that property yet, in light of the denial by the council. But he said it will eventually be built out with residential homes of some sort and he hopes to solidify plans for that property in the coming weeks.
Councilmembers ultimately voted 4-3 to deny the request, with councilmembers Nancy Campbell, Michele Lin, and Cameron Moses voting against the motion to deny. But due to widespread opposition to the proposal by neighbors the council would have required a supermajority of six of the seven councilmembers voting to approve the request in order for it to be enacted.
In Havasu, a zoning amendment protest must have at least 20% or more of the property by area and the number of lots within 150 feet of the proposed zoning change in order to trigger the supermajority requirement of the council. According to the staff report, the protest petition submitted to the city clerk’s office on Jan. 18 includes signatures representing 84% of the property area and 56% of the total number of lots.
The request was identical to one submitted in 2019, which the Planning and Zonning Commission unanimously recommended denial of. At that time, Woods decided to pull the request rather than bring it forward to the City Council meeting. But Woods said due to the dire situation with affordable housing in the community he decided to bring those plans back this year.
The commission voted unanimously to deny the request again when they considered the proposal in January.
“What has changed is the housing availability – there is none. Three years ago when I started this it was a different thing. That is why I pulled it off the agenda. But now it actually makes sense,” Woods said. “Havasu is growing up really fast and we need to grasp this. It is a struggle to do business here. All the good labor is, unfortunately, leaving – the law enforcement, the restaurants, the schools, even the hospital.”
Woods said the idea for this project, which would have been called Rancho Buena Vista, would have been similar to other “tiny home” developments Built Well Construction has done around town with homes as small as 600 square feet for a one bedroom residence. But he said the requested 40 house maximum density would allow the development to be much more spread out than Built Well’s other “tiny home” developments. He said that would allow a few larger homes up to 1,200 square feet with three bedrooms and two-car garages and a better layout for the community.
Woods also said that if the zoning is not changed, he would be able to fit a 14 unit subdivision of single family homes off of Indian Hills Road on the 5.16 acres currently zoned for single family residential, while putting about 20 more multifamily units on the 0.6 acres on Buena Vista with multifamily zoning. Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told the council that staff had not reviewed Woods’ alternative plan and was unable to verify whether or not those numbers are accurate – given the existing zoning.
“I think doing a development like I planned would be better looking for the city, rather than sliding in whatever I can get in there,” Woods said. “We were trying to make a nicer looking development, but for some reason politics is getting in the way.”
Concerns of neighbors
More than half of the neighbors that own property with 150 feet signed a petition opposing the rezone and five neighbors, who all live on Indian Hills Drive, also attended the meeting to voice their opposition in person.
One of the recurring complaints from neighbors was their concern that such a development would greatly increase the amount of traffic on Indian Hills Road, which they noted is not a through street.
But Woods said access off of Indian Hills Road would only be used by emergency personnel as a second access point – when needed. He said residents would always come in and out of the development off Buena Vista. But he said if the rezone request is not approved and he ends up doing a single family subdivision on the 5.16 acres zoned for single family, then those 14-or-so houses would be forced to come in and out on Indian Hills because the Buena Vista property would likely be built out with multifamily units.
“Indian Hills will not have any traffic if I get the [multifamily zoning],” Woods said. “If I don’t, it is going to have 14 houses times four people in a house.”
Another top concern voiced by neighbors was parking. With many of the proposed housing units including just a one-stall garage, neighbors said that would not be enough space for the residents and parking would be pushed out onto the surrounding streets.
“What about these people that have boats, motorcycles, off road vehicles, two cars? Where are they going to park? Out on the street,” said William Newell, who lives on Indian Hills.
Woods said the proposed developments homeowners association would address all of those concerns.
“Our development is not going to have that kind of problem because it will have an HOA,” Woods said. “The residents won’t have that right because they choose to live in an HOA, so everything will have to be neat and tidy.”
The other primary concern shared by all of the neighbors who spoke was the density of the proposed development. Several neighbors said they wouldn’t object if Woods goes through the subdivision process to build 14 single family residences on those 5.16 acres.
“It is going to devalue my property, that is one of my main concerns,” said Indian Hill resident William Newell. “If he wants to build 14 single family homes in there that’s fine – I can go along with that. But to put 40 in there, I don’t think that is right and I don’t think any of you sitting up there would like 40 homes surrounding your backyard either.”
Council discussion
Several councilmembers agreed that the proposed density of the development is just too high for that neighborhood.
“You have some great developments throughout our community, and I thank you for that. With this particular project the density is just too great,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “The integrity of our neighborhoods should not be the cost of development of areas for the future. When it comes to affordable housing I think a lot of people throw that term out, and I agree with councilmember [Nancy] Campbell – it is a supply and demand issue. So the more inventory and variety we offer the better it is for everybody. But the term affordable housing means something different to everybody depending on what their income is.”
Councilmember David Lane agreed, and also said that he trusts the advice of the Planning and Zoning Commission, which unanimously recommended denial of the request.
“In my opinion this project is in the wrong place,” Lane said. “It’s a great project – I love the conceptual design – but it doesn’t fit into the R1 zoning of that area. It is our responsibility as a government entity to ensure we are following proper zoning laws.”
Campbell, meanwhile, supported approving the rezone request. She said city government doesn’t have the power to fix workforce housing issues, but they can help developers who are ready to put up their own money to offer more housing in town.
“What we need to do is be understanding that Lake Havasu City is grown out,” Campbell said. “When it is developed and completely filled up there are going to be things coming into our neighborhoods that we don’t want. It is what it is, but it’s supply and demand. The more supply we get then the less the demand – hopefully then your prices come down… You cannot regulate the heck out of this.”
