Election packets will be available starting Jan. 3 for Lake Havasu City residents interested in running for a seat on the City Council in 2022. The mayor’s seat and three council seats are on the ballot for the fall primary election on Aug. 2. Incumbents Mayor Cal Sheehy and Councilmembers Jeni Coke, Jim Dolan, and Michele Lin have all said they will seek reelection.
Prospective candidates can pick-up packets directly from the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall anytime during regular office hours. Candidates must be 18 years old at the time of filing nomination papers, a registered voter in Lake Havasu City and have resided within city limits for at least one year.
All properly-executed documents, including nomination petitions containing at least 645 and no more than 1,289 signatures, must be filed in the City Clerk’s Office between March 7 and April 4. For information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 928-453-4142.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.