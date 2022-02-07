The Lake Havasu City Fire Department is getting ready to purchase new thermal imaging cameras through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and will seek a separate grant through FEMA to help boost the departments staffing.
The City Council is expected to approve the purchase and grant application as part of the consent agenda during today’s council meeting at 6 p.m. in the council chambers inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Havasu Fire received an Assistance to Firefighters Grant this year through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to purchase 11 thermal imaging cameras. The council will consider awarding a bid to Tucson-based United Fire Equipment for 11 Evolution 6000+ thermal imaging cameras at a price of $8,325 apiece before taxes. The total cost of the purchase would be $98,992.58. The grant will provide up to $90,000 for the equipment with a 10% local match requirement of $9,000 from Lake Havasu City.
According to the staff report, the department’s current thermal imaging cameras are more than a decade old. The technology is obsolete, and the cameras are frequently out of service due to maintenance issues.
The council will also consider ratifying a grant application for FEMA’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant – or the SAFER Grant. The grant can be used to pay salary and associated benefits to hire additional firefighters for three years. Havasu’s application would request a total of $4,044,545.77 through the grant to pay salary and benefits for 11 more firefighter/paramedics over the course of the next three years.
If approved, the grant would allow the department to staff up to 28 firefighters per shift at full staffing, and is expected to reduce the amount of overtime required to maintain minimum staffing levels. The department notes that the city would be responsible for providing equipment and uniforms for the new hires, and expects to pay a total of $71,500 for those items over the next three years if the grant is awarded – including $60,500 next year.
Havasu applied for the SAFER Grant last year but was not successful. Last year’s application requested money to hire five additional firefighter/paramedics for three years through the grant.
