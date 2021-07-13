The Lake Havasu City Council unanimously adopted all of its property tax levies for Fiscal Year 2021-22.
As expected, councilmembers voted Tuesday to approve plans to keep its primary property tax rate and the rate for each of its special taxing districts the same as it has been in recent years, while allowing the amount of revenue produced by those taxes to increase. Havasu’s property tax rate will remain at 0.6718 per $100 of assessed value – which is the fifth year in a row the city has used that rate.
Although the rate is staying the same it is expected to produce a total of $5,607,695 this year which is about $328,000 more than levied last fiscal year. About $260,000 of the increase is attributed to increases in assessed values of existing properties within city limits while the remaining $68,000 comes from new construction within city limits.
Councilmembers also unanimously approved plans to keep the tax rates flat for both of its improvement districts in town – allowing the amount levied to increase. Havasu’s London Bridge Plaza district’s tax rate remains at 0.7370 of assessed value, which will bring in $15,574 for the district. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that the money from the improvement district is used to maintain and operate the shared parking lot along with lighting and landscaping in the plaza.
Meanwhile the McCulloch Median district’s rate per $100 will stay at 0.5040, which will produce $62,687 in revenue. Olsen said the district is used to maintain the landscaping and lighting in the median of McCulloch Blvd. from Lake Havasu Avenue to Smoketree Avenue.
The rates for both improvement districts are each expected to bring in about $1,100 more in FY2021-22 than in FY2020-21.
The City Council also adopted its levy for the Irrigation and Drainage District for the last time, leaving it at $268.85 per acre. That will levy a total of $5,684,564 which is the exact same amount as last year. The IDD has existed since the 1960s when founder Robert McCulloch used it as a taxing mechanism to pay for infrastructure for the young development prior to the city’s incorporation. When Havasu officially incorporated in 1978 it took over administration of the IDD, which it has used to help pay for the water services that the city provides to its residents.
Debt associated with the IDD will finally be completely paid off by the city by the end of the current fiscal year, so the annual property tax assessment will be permanently eliminated starting next year.
SIDEBAR: (In TABS)
Havasu’s adopted property tax levies
Tax rate* Tax Levy
Property tax $0.6718 $5,607,695
London Bridge Plaza $0.7370 $15,574
McCulloch Median $0.5040 $62,687
Irrigation & Drainage District $268.85 $5,684,564
* Irrigation and Drainage District tax rate is per acre of property, other property tax rates are per $100 of assessed value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.