The Lake Havasu City Council is happy with the work of its three employees – the city manager, city attorney and city magistrate.
The City Council met in executive session for a little more than three hours prior to the start of its regular meeting on Tuesday to hold employee evaluations behind closed doors. Following the executive session, the council held brief public hearings during which City Manager Jess Knudson, City Attorney Kelly Garry, and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli all received a “favorable evaluation.” The council also directed staff to draw up the new contracts that councilmembers negotiated with each employee during the executive session.
The council voted unanimously to approve the favorable recommendation and move forward with new contracts for both Garry and Kalauli. The motion involving Knudson passed 6-1 with Councilmember Michelle Lin casting the dissenting vote.
Lin said after the meeting she has concerns about the process of Knudson’s evaluation, but said she couldn’t give further details citing the requirement that discussions held in executive session be kept confidential.
These employee reviews are coming a little more than six months after the council voted unanimously to put Knudson on a professional development plan for six months. The council instituted that plan following a pair of executive sessions in September where councilmembers discussed potentially embarrassing photos and videos of Knudson that were posted on social media and sent to councilmembers and Today’s News-Herald along with an anonymous letter calling for the city manager to be fired.
Knudson’s, Garry’s and Kalauli’s new contracts will be brought back to the council for another public hearing and a council vote before they go into effect. Mayor Cal Sheehy said the idea right now is for the contracts to come back to council at its second meeting in April.
“We are ahead of schedule right now,” Sheehy said. “Normally we do this in May, but this year we are trying to get ahead of the budget session so we can take everything into account and look at the budget in its entirety – instead of segmented out.”
Sheehy said the new contracts for all three employees have a similar framework to their current contracts, but said he couldn’t give more information at this time without divulging conversations held in executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.