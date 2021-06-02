Lake Havasu City has worked out how much it will charge for using the new public transportation system planned to kick off next fiscal year.
Havasu has been planning for the new system, which will incorporate three distinct services to help residents and visitors to move about town. The traditional fixed route bus system will be called Bridge, curb-to-curb services for elderly or disable residents and visitors called Flex will take the place of Havasu Mobility, and a demand response service called Direct will pick up and drop off people within predetermined zones within the city.
On May 25, the City Council adopted a notice of intent that announced what each of the services will cost when the transportation system kicks off next year.
“Staff conducted a market study to get an idea of what some similar programs’ fees were in order to set our fees at something reasonable,” said Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen.
The market study examined fees charged for similar services in several communities including Yuma, Dallas, Antelope Valley, California, Oakland, California, and Hillsborough in Southern California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.