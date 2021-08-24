The Lake Havasu City Council got its first update since it hired an architect in May to complete the designs needed to turn a former fitness facility into a functional municipal courthouse.
The council continued to stress the need to keep the project within budget, but kept open the possibility of including a partial second floor within the designs with an eye on the courts potential future needs.
The principal architect on the project Chad Billings, with DFDG Architecture, presented several options for what could be included in the courthouse renovations along with some cost estimates for how different variations affect the price. After lengthy questions and discussion about the various options, the council told city staff to move forward with the lowest-cost option presented with a couple changes. The council also directed staff to continue to look into the possibility of including a partial second floor in the renovations.
City Manager Jess Knudson said this first step of the design phase took about 2.5 times longer than originally planned, and noted that it will likely set the original timelines back by a couple months. Billings clarified that although DFDG spent more hours on space programming than it anticipated, he said the extra time doesn’t change the cost of the contract agreed to with the council in May. He said the reason that the first step took longer than anticipated was because the architects went through multiple iterations in an attempt to meet the city’s goal of keeping renovations below $3.5 million. Havasu previously spent $3 million to purchase the former gym on Acoma, located adjacent to city hall.
The lowest cost option presented by Billings – at a cost of $3,798,670 – would include space for two courtrooms, but only one courtroom would be built while the other would have the shell constructed. That space would need further renovations to use for the court’s purposes. He also said the sally port, a secure entrance for the police to bring in defendants, was eliminated in that option. He also pointed out that there would be less space to store court documents than was requested, but storage could be consolidated using other means.
City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli pointed out that if the renovations only leave the court with one functional courtroom, that wouldn’t be any improvement from its current situation. Over on College Street the city court currently leases space for the county court and only has one courtroom available to it. He said with that limited access the municipal court is currently scheduled five months out.
Multiple Councilmembers agreed that there isn’t any sense in completing the renovations without finishing both courtrooms, and indicated that the final plans would need to include two functional courtrooms. Billings said the second courtroom was converted into a shell instead, as part of the architect’s final efforts to cut costs to meet the city’s $3.5 million goal so it could be finished with a slight increase in the projected cost.
Police Chief Dan Doyle told the council that a sally port is the most secure way to transport defendants between the jail and courthouse, but said the municipal court generally doesn’t deal with particularly high-risk cases and said the police department could use other means such a leg shackles in cases where they consider the person a flight risk.
Billings presented an additional option that would include a sally port, but keep everything else the same, for an estimated $4,033,670.
A second floor
Although the lowest cost option would include everything on the first floor, Billings also presented the council with a pair of options for creating a shell on the second floor and installing an elevator.
Mayor Cal Sheehy explained that the thought is that a second floor would not be needed initially, but it could potentially be useful as the city continues to grow. But he said if it isn’t included in the plans now it would not be able to be added at a later date without significant cost.
Billings presented two options for how the second floor could be done.
One option would create a partial second floor of 3,780 square feet that would provide enough space for Council Chambers or a jury assembly room. That would also require adding an elevator to reach the second floor. Together the elevator and an unfinished second floor shell would add an estimated $380,672 to the total cost for renovations. Kalauli said that the partial second floor would give the court the 20,000 square foot that he has estimated it will need when the city reaches its maximum buildout population of about 100,000 people.
Councilmembers reached a consensus to continue to look into the partial second floor as renovation designs continue, but were non-committal.
The other second-floor option presented by Billings would have created a second floor shell throughout the building. That option would have added a total of 13,722 square feet of space – roughly 10,000 square feet more than the partial second floor option – at a total cost of $2 million.
Billings also presented an option that would have included everything that the court was looking for, while completely finishing everything on the first floor and a full second floor. The cost of that option would have been about $7.1 million. Billings said the architects started there, and worked their way backwards by determining where and how the renovation costs could be reduced.
Next steps
In addition to selecting the cheapest option as a starting point, and exploring a potential partial second floor, council also gave direction to ensure that two courtrooms are finished. Councilmembers gave direction to look further into the building’s air conditioning and other mechanical issues that may need to be addressed.
“We will work with the architect team and the consultant to make sure that they are putting together a plan that takes into consideration our budget and our fiscal restraints, while making sure that we meet the needs of the court operations the best that we can,” Knudson said.
Knudson said the council and public will have more opportunities to check in on the courthouse plans at future council meetings. He said the next time it comes back there will likely be more exact designs and measurements.
“We will put together some more fine-tuned plans that we can present,” he said. “The construction drawings are the ultimate goal here. At that point we can take those drawings and put them out to get a better idea of what the market is. Who knows what building costs will be in six or 12 months from now. It has changed so drastically in the last 12 months.”
Big K really using the juice for this pie in the sky second floor, but hey it’s not his extra millions. I find it laughable that the paper reports the court to be “five months” out. Look at the court calendar for Wednesday, barely any hearings, but hey why don’t we get gold plated toilets added in the event our population reaches 100,000? ROFL
