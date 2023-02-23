The Lake Havasu City Council did a little bit of team building this year before its annual planning session.
On Jan. 30, the council met with top city staff at Shugrue’s for dinner. Typically when the entire City Council gets together there is official city business to take care of, but Mayor Cal Sheehy said the dinner was a rare opportunity for the councilmembers to spend time together without any shop talk.
“It was an opportunity to gather, before our planning session the next morning, to have dinner and do some team building exercises in anticipation of the next day being a full day of going through the different items that were priorities for the council and the community,” Sheehy said. “When you are able to change formats like that it can give you different perspectives that allow us to work better and more cohesively as we move through to different items that come before us during public meetings.”
The dinner was attended by Havasu’s three highest ranking staff members – City Manager Jess Knudson, City Attorney Kelly Garry, and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli – along with all seven councilmembers, and a couple other city employees.
Notice of the meeting was given under the community events section of the city’s notice, with the note that the meeting was by invitation only, rather than the meetings section where council meetings are typically listed. Sheehy said that is because it wasn’t a formal meeting and no city business was discussed.
With no official business on the table, they instead took the opportunity to explore the dynamics of the council through a DISC leadership behavioral assessment that each of the attendees were asked to complete ahead of time. The assessment uses participant’s answers to categorize them into four groups – dominance, influence, steadiness, and conscientiousness.
“It’s a typical leadership exercise that identifies communication styles, preferred working styles, preferred dynamics within a team, and those types of traditional leadership benchmarks,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy said DISC can help provide insight into where everyone is coming from, specific to their role as a councilmember.
“It is a little bit different in an elected official capacity – we have to work in unison to set policy that is prioritized by the citizens of our community, but we all work independently for the citizens of Lake Havasu City,” Sheehy said. “So it is a little bit different than a team dynamic that you might be hired into. So sometimes the outcomes of communication styles, preferred work conditions and those types of things can be helpful as identifiers when you are working with a group of people.”
After going over the DISC results, the group split in two for a consensus building exercise called “Lost at Sea.”
Using the scenario that the group has been stranded on an island in the South Pacific after the yacht they chartered caught on fire, the exercise provides a list of 15 items that were saved before the ship sank. Each person was asked to prioritize the importance of each item to their survival on their own, then discuss the items and form a single prioritized list for the entire group.
“It is interesting to see different people’s perspectives, and what is a priority to them versus what is a priority to another,” Sheehy said. “Overall, it’s really an exercise to identify and see how to build consensus, how you work with others, and that other people think differently and that is okay.”
