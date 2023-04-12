Budget planning for next fiscal year is kicking into high gear for the Lake Havasu City Council as it gets its first look at staff’s proposals for the budget in Fiscal Year 2023-24.

The council is set to hold the first of two budget work sessions on Thursday, with a second work session set for May 11. According to the agenda for Thursday, the meeting will start with a presentation from staff on the current budget for FY 22-23 before councilmembers get their first look how the proposed budget is shaping up for FY23-24 – which begins on July 1. The main focus of this first work session will be Havasu’s 5-year Capital Improvement Plan, which lays out Havasu’s plans for major projects over the next five years. The council will be presented with staff’s proposed CIP, and the council will be able to discuss and weigh in on those plans.

