Budget planning for next fiscal year is kicking into high gear for the Lake Havasu City Council as it gets its first look at staff’s proposals for the budget in Fiscal Year 2023-24.
The council is set to hold the first of two budget work sessions on Thursday, with a second work session set for May 11. According to the agenda for Thursday, the meeting will start with a presentation from staff on the current budget for FY 22-23 before councilmembers get their first look how the proposed budget is shaping up for FY23-24 – which begins on July 1. The main focus of this first work session will be Havasu’s 5-year Capital Improvement Plan, which lays out Havasu’s plans for major projects over the next five years. The council will be presented with staff’s proposed CIP, and the council will be able to discuss and weigh in on those plans.
The city’s annual planning session on Feb. 1 serves as the unofficial kickoff to budget planning season, as the council starts to consider the city’s financial position and its priorities for next year. But these budget work sessions are where the rubber really meets the road.
City staff has already been working for several months on putting together a fully funded CIP and budget proposal for the council to consider. During the work session, councilmembers will be able to review that work, discuss it, and will have the opportunity to provide direction to staff about any changes they would like to see or priorities they would like addressed.
No formal votes will be taken during the work session. Both the FY23-24 budget and the 5-year CIP still have a long ways to go before they are finalized and officially adopted by the council in June.
Thursday’s work session will begin at 9 a.m. inside the council chambers, located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend.
