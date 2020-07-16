The last scheduled Lake Havasu City Council candidate debate before the Aug. 4 primary was also the first time that all of the candidates were gathered together in one place, even as social distancing practices kept the general public from joining them.
The debate, organized by KNTR and the Lake Havasu City Chamber of Commerce, was broadcast on the radio and streamed on the city’s website. The six candidates for three open spots on the Lake Havasu City Council sounded off an a variety of topics including how to bring high paying jobs to the city, and what to do about short term rentals.
Incumbent councilmember David Lane noted that all cities in the country are trying to attract high paying jobs, and that is the purpose of Havasu’s Partnership for Economic Development. He said there are currently several businesses considering relocating to the area. But Lane stressed that bringing more businesses to town requires a workforce to support those additional jobs, so the workforce needs to grow alongside the business community.
Candidate Cameron Moses said he has firsthand experience with the difficulties local businesses have in finding employees, and said investing in a strong foundation is necessary to improving the workforce in Havasu. Moses also supported the PED’s goal of helping to revive downtown and said he believes a vibrant downtown will help the city overall.
Candidate Mike Bonney said the first step in attracting higher paying jobs is to combat demographic starvation – the city should prioritize keeping the young people in Havasu here for the long haul. Bonney also said he believes the PED is already doing a good work in recruiting and retaining businesses, and said he supports allowing PMG Companies rezoning request that would allow it to set up a high tech manufacturing operation in the old Kmart building.
Councilmember Gordon Groat pointed to high tech manufacturing jobs as the perfect industry for Lake Havasu City due to low water use and pollution. He said such manufacturing already exists in Lake Havasu City and said he believes there is already an adequate workforce in Havasu to support the industry. Groat said the city should target companies to relocate to Lake Havasu City from California, especially Northern California, where the power grid is less stable and taxes are higher.
Candidate David Jaramillio said one way to help attract businesses that most people don’t think about is to fill out the census. Jaramillio said companies use that census data when determining where to open up their stores and operations and said a more complete local census count could help attract businesses Havasu residents have been yearning for such as Target and Olive Garden.
Nancy Campbell said the first step in bringing in more quality jobs is to improve the workforce housing situation in the city. She said that will help increase the work force, which in turn will help attract more businesses. Campbell also said locals need to push for higher wages for jobs that are already here, citing the positional analysis study that found many city workers are currently underpaid, and a similar market rate study recently performed by Havasu Regional Medical Center that resulted in raises for previously underpaid workers.
Short term rentals
All of the candidates for City Council agreed that the issue of short term rentals is largely a state issue after a statute was passed several years ago that barred local governments from regulating the industry. But there were several different thoughts on what approach the city should take if more local power to control the industry returns to cities and towns.
Moses said he believes the increase in the number of short-term rentals recently has been one of the main contributors to the skyrocketing cost of living in Lake Havasu City. He said he would be in favor of regulating and taxing short term rental units if that option become available.
Campbell said she would like to see if there is a way to require short-term rental companies to go through a local property management company. She said that would bring some local accountability for what goes on at short term rentals.
Bonney and Jaramillo both said that the other side of the issue is the rights of the property owners. Jaramillo admitted that it can be a little annoying at times for the neighbors of such properties, but said the owners have a right to use their property as they wish. Bonney said property owners who make that choice shouldn’t be unduly burdened with excessive taxes.
Groat said the city needs to continue with its current efforts to work with the local state legislators to help return control for regulating the industry back to local governments. Lane agreed, saying that there is a need for short term rentals in Havasu, but there is also clearly a need for a little more local control over the industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.