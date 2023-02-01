It’s officially budget season in Lake Havasu City.
The City Council met with city staff for most of the day Wednesday at its annual planning session. The planning session is the only opportunity for the entire council to sit down with the staff for in-depth conversations about anything within the city’s jurisdiction – in a relatively informal setting that allows for back-and-forth conversations.
The session included a wide variety of topics including the fire department’s medical transportation capabilities and plans, a refresher about open meeting laws, and an early look at Havasu’s financial outlook over the next few years. The head of every department in the city also took turns presenting their department’s accomplishments and challenges over the past 12 months, along with the goals and priorities of the department moving forward.
Although the conversations were wide ranging, it all serves as a jumping off point for the City Council as the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 is put together over the next five months.
“Today marks opening day for budget season,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “The financial policy decisions, the investments, and the areas of focus that we value will be highlighted in one of the most important tasks the City Council is responsible for – passing a balanced budget.”
City Manager Jess Knudson told the council that city staff has already been working on the budget for a couple months, and the Capital Improvement Plan Committee is already vetting requests from each department to decide what should go into next year’s CIP. Knudson told the council that today is about looking at the “big picture” when it comes to the city’s operations to give staff direction as it puts together the budget proposals.
“We are all intently listening to the words coming from council about what the priorities are for the next 12 months,” Knudson said.
At the end of the meeting, Kundson told the council that his priorities while vetting the financial requests coming from all of the departments are infrastructure, equipment, deferred maintenance, and making sure that city staff has the tools and resources it needs to accomplish the city’s goals.
“My goal always is that ten years from now we look back and say, ‘It was the right move to purchase that because it put us in a better spot moving forward,’” Knudson said.
The planning session may be the starting point of the budgeting process, but there is still a long way to go before the City Council votes to adopt a final budget in late June. The council will weigh in on the budget again on April 13 during its first scheduled Budget/CIP Overview Work Session, followed by a second work session on May 11.
Sheehy said those two work sessions will be integral to putting together the budget.
“That is the time members of the council have to really set the priorities for where our community is going to be in the next fiscal year,” Sheehy said. “So please be thinking about that so we can have those discussions at that time.”
After the work sessions are completed, the City Council is scheduled to receive a copy of the proposed tentative budget by June 6. On June 13 the council will vote to adopt a CIP and tentative budget for FY23-24, with adoption of the final budget scheduled for June 27.
The City Council is scheduled to adopt its property tax levy for next fiscal year on July 11.
