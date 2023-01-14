Lake Havasu City will be taking another crack at revamping its utility rates in a few months, and got the ball rolling by hiring Willdan Financial Services to conduct a utility rate study that will help the council determine how to set the rates moving forward.
If all of this sounds familiar, that’s because the council hired Willdan Financial Services in September 2020 to do a utility rate study. At that time, the city was planning to revamp its water and sewer rates for the first time in a decade due to the then-impending expiration of the Irrigation and Drainage District on July 1, 2022. Prior to expiring last summer, the IDD provided about $5.8 million through an assessment on property taxes that was used to help pay for water service.
Willdan completed the original study in early 2021, which found that the city would need to raise an additional $10 million per year - $7 million for water and $3 million for sewer – in order to maintain and improve its non-profit utilities. Willdan also presented options for how the city could set up the rates to ensure that it generates enough revenue to pay for the maintenance and improvements expected in the years ahead.
The City Council voted to select their preferred water and sewer rate options in May 2021, and the new rates officially went into effect 60 days later on July 1.
But when the new rates were instituted many multifamily residents – particularly condo developments with a homeowners association – and RV park operators noticed a significant increase in their sewer bills, with some more than doubling. HOAs were reportedly put into a difficult position because the rates were instituted after HOA budgets for the year had already been set. That left them unable to adjust to the sudden cost increase.
The council responded by revising the rates again in October – reducing the monthly base rate for sewer by $20 per unit for multifamily residences, by $30 per unit for condos and other multifamily developments, and lowering the base rate $15 per space for RV parks. Those changes were then instituted retroactively to July 1, 2021.
At that time, councilmembers said they saw the revision as a temporary fix and resolved to revisit the issue in about a year in order to gain more data about water and wastewater usage under the new rate structure.
During the city’s annual budgeting process in early 2022, the council was told that at current revenue levels the city’s water fund is projected to be in the red within the next five years.
On Tuesday, the council re-examined the issue publically for the first time when it hired Willdan Financial Services to perform another utility rate study in 2023 for $51,465. The council approved the contract with a 5-2 vote. Councilmembers Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin cast the dissenting votes.
Willdan was one of three firms that responded to Havasu’s request for proposals, and received the highest scores from the city’s review committee while also quoting a significantly lower price than either of the other two firms. Carollo Engineer’s price was $136,593 while Raftelis Financial Consulting’s price was $184,999.
Lake Havasu City paid Willdan $58,820 to do the original study in September 2020.
Plans for the study
Willdan Project Manager Kevin Burnett told the council that Willdan will work with them to determine what the council’s goals are in restructuring the rates – noting that he has already been told water conservation may be a higher priority for the council this time around.
Burnett said Willdan’s study will develop a financial management plan for the water and wastewater systems, a cost of service analysis, and they will provide rate design analysis. Willdan will also provide a preliminary report and a final report to council.
“Staff is going to have the models at the end of the study, and our ongoing support as well,” Burnett said. “There were some deviations in how the rates were assessed after the last rate study. So, to the extent that happens again this time around, staff will be able to do some modeling to see what those impacts are and we will certainly be available to run scenarios as well so that we can see the impacts of any changes that occur.”
Willdan is planning to hold six meetings with staff during the study, seven meetings with City Council, and three stakeholder meetings with citizens, businesses, and HOAs.
Burnett told the council they expect the study to take about three months to complete, although he said that timeline could be extended if there is an interest in adding additional meetings with the council, or with stakeholders.
Council discussion
Mayor Cal Sheehy kicked off the discussion by reminding the council and those in attendance that the utility rates that are currently being charged are not enough to cover the city’s expenses. He said the city has been waiting to collect a full season’s worth of data with the new rate structure, to get a better idea how usage changes throughout the seasons. But noted that time is of the essence in setting sustainable water and sewer rates.
Campbell said she believes that the study Willdan previously completed for the city already gives Havasu the information that it needs to set its rates, and said she would prefer that city staff and the council dig into that study to determine the best path forward. Alternatively, she said if the council wanted to do another study she would prefer to get a second opinion from a different firm altogether so they could compare the studies.
Sheehy said another firm would come at more than twice the cost, because the other two bids received by the city were about $85,000 and $134,000 higher than Willdan’s price.
“We are getting the benefit from the work that they have already done,” Sheehy said. “They will be doing new rate modeling, based on our new determination of scope that council gives direction for during subsequent meetings.”
Councilmember David Lane said he felt Campbell made some good points, but said he looks at the issue differently.
“We have institutional knowledge here,” he said. “We have an organization here that already knows basically what our system is. We are getting some cost benefit from that. They already know what the issues are that we have dealt with.”
Councilmember Cameron Moses asked staff to make sure that HOAs are invited to attend the utility rate stakeholder meetings, to ensure that those organizations aren’t surprised by the new rates this time around.
Sheehy noted that he expects the study will include more public input this time, noting that the last study was conducted during the height of the covid pandemic.
“The scope of work here has a much larger public engagement, and the process that public engagement will be happening is more conducive,” Sheehy said. “When we were doing this last time in 2020 we had hybrid meetings for certain things, and public meetings weren’t always comfortable. So public outreach will be much greater this time.”
Misunderstandings
All of the councilmembers who spoke during the public hearing said that relatively minor misunderstandings the last time rates were revised that led to the decision to adopt the rates they did – and the resulting uproar from multiple family residents in particular.
Campbell and Sheehy both said they didn’t realize that the increase for multifamily developments listed in the last report would apply to each unit within the development, because the report didn’t say “per unit” like it did for other types of properties.
Lane said he didn’t realize that condo owners paid for utilities collectively, last time around.
“I just assumed that everybody paid their own water bills,” Lane said.
Moses said he did realize that multifamily developments water bills would be rising significantly under the new rates, but wasn’t familiar with how homeowners associations financials are handled.
“I didn’t realize the homeowner’s association’s inability to adjust their HOA fees in time to keep up. So, in a sense, we would have bankrupted them,” Moses said.
