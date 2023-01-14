New utility rate study coming up

Lake Havasu City is preparing to do another utility rate study with the same firm that handled the previous study.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Lake Havasu City will be taking another crack at revamping its utility rates in a few months, and got the ball rolling by hiring Willdan Financial Services to conduct a utility rate study that will help the council determine how to set the rates moving forward.

If all of this sounds familiar, that’s because the council hired Willdan Financial Services in September 2020 to do a utility rate study. At that time, the city was planning to revamp its water and sewer rates for the first time in a decade due to the then-impending expiration of the Irrigation and Drainage District on July 1, 2022. Prior to expiring last summer, the IDD provided about $5.8 million through an assessment on property taxes that was used to help pay for water service.

