It has been nearly a year since the Lake Havasu City Council decided to offer up to $1 million in grants to local organizations for social service-focused projects and programs. Now the council will consider awarding those grants at its Tuesday meeting.
It will be the first opportunity for the council to discuss the grants since April 26 when the council voted to set aside the money from the city’s $8.5 million share from the American Rescue Plan Act. At that time, the council said the grants are meant to support local organizations to provide assistance in the areas of food, housing, medical services, agency services, childcare, senior adult care, senior services, or other social services needed in the city. The council also said the proposal must have a community impact, and be self-sustaining once the grant money is spent.
During that meeting in April, the council also created the Community Resource Coalition and charged it with establishing the process to collect and vet applications, and making recommendations for how that money should be distributed.
The coalition has since completed each of those tasks, starting with collecting, reviewing and scoring all 19 applications submitted – totaling $2.4 million in requests. The coalition then asked each of the top scoring applicants to reduce the amount they originally requested by at least 20%, in an effort to spread the available grants to more organizations.
The coalition has recommended that the city award a total of 11 grants – going to Faith and Grace ($157,280), The Clothes Closet ($128,000), River Cities United Way ($161,856), MIKID Mentally Ill Kids in Distress ($130,168), HAVEN Family Resource Center ($40,000), Open Table ($50,000), Covenant Church Lake Havasu ($39,216), Grace Episcopal Church ($72,240), Women With Willpower ($40,000), Impact 928 ($141,000), and Child & Family Resources ($40,239).
The council will be responsible for making the final decisions about which grant requests are funded, and how much is awarded.
According to a template grant agreement, organizations awarded city grants must keep a separate accounting of the money received from the city – and it must allow the city to audit those records. The organization would also be required to provide quarterly reports to the city, including updates on the status of the project, the anticipated date of completion, and a summary of the grant money used on the project up to that point.
The grant agreement also stipulates that any grant money not spent in accordance with the agreement shall be refunded to the city within 30 days.
