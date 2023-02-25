Clothes Closet Fundraiser 5

Attendees supported the Raise the Roof Fundraiser that was held on Saturday by purchasing 50/50 raffle tickets and donating money to go towards supplies that are still needed for the construction of the upcoming community resource center.

It has been nearly a year since the Lake Havasu City Council decided to offer up to $1 million in grants to local organizations for social service-focused projects and programs. Now the council will consider awarding those grants at its Tuesday meeting.

It will be the first opportunity for the council to discuss the grants since April 26 when the council voted to set aside the money from the city’s $8.5 million share from the American Rescue Plan Act. At that time, the council said the grants are meant to support local organizations to provide assistance in the areas of food, housing, medical services, agency services, childcare, senior adult care, senior services, or other social services needed in the city. The council also said the proposal must have a community impact, and be self-sustaining once the grant money is spent.

