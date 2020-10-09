Pay for the mayor and councilmembers will be up for review in Lake Havasu City for the first time in nearly three decades.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council will consider a proposal that would increase pay for the mayor by $8,160 from the current annual salary of $11,400 to $19,560. Councilmembers would see their salaries from the city go up $3,600 from $7,800 to $11,400. If approved, the changes would go into effect in December 2022 which means that all Mayor Cal Sheehy and all six councilmembers would not see their own pay rise until after their next election.
The cost of the proposed wage increase for the mayor and all six councilmembers would be a combined $29,760 per year.
In addition to the change in pay levels, the resolution also calls for the salaries to be adjusted for inflation annually based on the Consumer Price Index. Sheehy said that will ensure that the updated wages will retain their current spending power moving forward.
The mayor and councilmembers’ pay was last updated in 1993 and has remained the same ever since. The issue was brought to the council back in 2018 as the city was starting the positional analysis study. Sheehy said at that time the council decided to table the discussion until after the study was completed and city employees pay had been addressed.
Two years later the study has been completed and it is set for implementation for city employees next month.
“We are bringing this before council to renew the discussions that we had already started,” Sheehy said. “We tied it to positional analysis and we are now there, so now would be the appropriate time to finish the items on positional analysis.”
Pay of mayors and councilmembers was included in the positional analysis study itself, and the proposed pay changes would put Havasu at the average pay for the ten similar Arizona cities identified and used for the rest of the study.
The study found that the mayor in Lake Havasu City made less than nine of the 10 mayors in like cities such as Avondale, Oro Valley, Goodyear and Casa Grande. The Flagstaff mayor received the highest pay on the list at $38,500 annually while Prescott was the lowest at $9,000. Councilmembers in Havasu, meanwhile, make less than their counterparts in eight of the cities and more than in two. Flagstaff was once again the highest-paying with council salaries of $25,500. Yuma councilmembers have the lowest annual pay at $3,600.
Sheehy said he plans to support the proposed wage adjustments at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
“It’s been 27 years since council wages were reviewed,” Sheehy said. “Certainly the city has grown, as has the workload of the mayor and councilmembers. This will help offset some of the costs that we incur in service to the city.”
