The 2022 election cycle is in full swing with the primary election quickly approaching and early voting set to open in less than a month. The Lake Havasu Association of Realtors invited all of the candidates for City Council and Mayor to tell voters a little bit about themselves and to debate some of the issues.
There will be six candidates for City Council on the ballot Aug. 2 with a total of three available seats. Five of the council hopefuls attended Thursday’s debate at the Realtor Convention Center including incumbents Jeni Coke and Michele Lin, and challengers Morgan Braden, Mark Curry, and David Diaz. Incumbent Jim Dolan is also seeking re-election in 2022, but was unable to attend the Realtors’ debate. Frankie Lyons, a write-in candidate for mayor, also participated in the debate. Incumbent Mayor Cal Sheehy was not able to attend the debate, but sent Mike Bonney as a representative to read an opening statement.
All six candidates in attendance were given four minutes to give an opening statement to kick off the debate, followed by predetermined questions that the candidates received ahead of time.
Candidates were asked about where they see Havasu in five years, how to tackle the affordable housing struggle, and what is the number one strength they would bring to the City Council or mayor’s office.
One of the questions garnered widespread agreement from all of the candidates in attendance: what are the top challenges facing the city. Although there were several issues brought up as each candidate took their turn answering the question, all of the candidates agreed on three major challenges – water, infrastructure, and housing.
Gunner Mitchell, president elect of the Association of Realtors, wrapped up the evening by noting that it’s clear that all of the candidates care deeply about Lake Havasu City.
