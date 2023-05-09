The Lake Havasu City Council will take its first in-depth look Thursday at the proposed budget for next fiscal year, with a little less than two months to go until the city must adopt its final budget for FY2023-24.

The council will meet for its second of two scheduled budget work sessions at the council chambers Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. The council’s first work session was largely focused on Havasu’s Capital Improvement Plan that lays out larger projects and purchases over the next five years. This work session will focus more on the operational budget for the year, which includes the budgets for each individual department in the city.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.