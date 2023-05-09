The Lake Havasu City Council will take its first in-depth look Thursday at the proposed budget for next fiscal year, with a little less than two months to go until the city must adopt its final budget for FY2023-24.
The council will meet for its second of two scheduled budget work sessions at the council chambers Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. The council’s first work session was largely focused on Havasu’s Capital Improvement Plan that lays out larger projects and purchases over the next five years. This work session will focus more on the operational budget for the year, which includes the budgets for each individual department in the city.
The proposed budget for next year looks similar to the current budget, in terms of overall spending with slightly higher projected revenue. The proposal lays out a total of $211.5 million in spending in FY23-24, which begins on July 1. Those expenses include $49.2 million for the Capital Improvement Plan, $12.4 million for capital outlay, and $2.7 million in contingency funds. The total amount of expenses in the proposed budget is $525,083 more than the expenditures in the current budget – which would be an increase of 0.2%.
By Arizona State Statute, cities are not allowed to spend any more than budgeted without incurring significant financial penalties. But Arizona cities are free to spend less than the full budgeted amount, and in recent years Havasu has spent significantly less than it has budgeted. The FY22-23 budget includes about $211 million in expenses for this year, but the city now estimates that only $142.3 million will be spent by the end of the fiscal year on July 1.
One of the biggest increases in expenses in the proposed budget, compared to the budget for the current fiscal year, is a $7.5 million increase in personnel costs. The proposed budget includes $4.2 million more than this year for salaries and wages (a 10.8% increase), with an additional $3.3 million for benefits (a 13.1% increase). The proposed budget for FY23-24 would also increase the budget for capital outlay by $3.6 million – or 40.4%.
On the other side of the coin, the proposed budget includes $10.4 million less for “services” – a reduction of 39.1% from the current budget. Staff notes most of that change is due to $10 million that had been budgeted as street contractual services last year that has been moved into the proposed budget for street projects in the Capital Improvement Plan. The proposed budget also reduces the “other expenditures” category by $4.6 million, which the staff report says is mostly due to a reduction in the amount budgeted for potential grant opportunities that may come up throughout the year.
The proposed budget also estimates a total of $185.6 million in revenue in FY23-24, led by $87.8 million revenue from the general fund. That is about $15.4 more than the $169.2 million revenue included in the budget for this fiscal year. The city now estimates Havasu will receive a total of $142.7 million in revenue by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
The proposed budget includes $25.8 million more in expenses for the year than revenues. According to city staff, most of that is due to the Capital Improvement Plan which makes use of the city’s existing fund balance and past revenues that have come in higher than expected.
Thursday’s work session will begin at 9 a.m. in the council chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for the public to attend, and there will be an opportunity for members of the public to comment on the proposed budget and CIP.
After the work session, councilmembers are expected to receive the proposed tentative budget from the city clerk’s office on June 2. The council will then vote to adopt the CIP and tentative budget on June 13, followed by adopting the final budget with another public hearing at its June 27 meeting.
The City Council is scheduled to adopt its property tax levy for FY23-24 at its July 11 meeting.
