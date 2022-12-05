As of last week, Lake Havasu City has a brand new City Council. But it looks a lot like the old council.

Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Councilmembers Jeni Coke, Michele Lin and Jim Dolan were all sworn in for a new four year term last week in a short ceremony in the council chambers on Tuesday. All four incumbents were re-elected to their positions during the 2022 primary election.

