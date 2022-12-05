As of last week, Lake Havasu City has a brand new City Council. But it looks a lot like the old council.
Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Councilmembers Jeni Coke, Michele Lin and Jim Dolan were all sworn in for a new four year term last week in a short ceremony in the council chambers on Tuesday. All four incumbents were re-elected to their positions during the 2022 primary election.
That means that the council that has been in place in Havasu for the past two years will remain the same for another two years until the end of Councilmembers David Lane, Nancy Campbell and Cameron Moses’ current terms.
“This is a big responsibility that the newly re-elected councilmembers, and of course our other councilmembers as well, have,” Sheehy noted during the ceremony. “I congratulate you for that. Campaigning is not an easy process. You put yourself out there, and are very vulnerable.”
The ceremony began with a presentation of the U.S. and Arizona flags by the city’s honor guard – made up of members of the police and fire departments – followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
Pastor Dean Wiles, of Abundant Grace Church, gave a unique invocation during which he prayed over each newly-elected official and anointed them with oil – harkening back to biblical times.
“Just so that you know this isn’t some weird mystical thing going on right here, we know that throughout Bible days when leaders and kings got into place they were anointed by oil by the leading priests and prophets,” Wiles said. “Basically, oil represents the presence and power of the Holy Spirit. I know you are asking God to help in the days ahead with the choices and different things that you have to make. There is nothing special about the oil – we know that the power comes from God – but this is symbolic.”
Wiles gave a personalized blessing to each newly-elected member of the council thanking the lord for each by name – praying for protection, power, and guidance in the name of Jesus and asking God to surround them with his presence.
“Lord, again, your kingdom come, your will be done,” Wiles prayed. “Here on earth, as it is in heaven. Protect them now, and we just thank you for them – in Jesus name. Amen.”
Following the invocation, City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli administered the oath of office:
“I (state your name), do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the State of Arizona. That I will bare true faith and allegiance to the state and defend it against all enemies – foreign and domestic. And that I will, faithfully and impartially, discharge the duties of my office according to the best of my abilities. So help me God.”
Coke was the first to swear the oath, followed by Lin, Dolan and Sheehy.
COMMENTS FROM THE NEWLY-ELECTED
Mayor Cal Sheehy
“The work that we do here is important work, and it is not for the faint of heart – at all. I do believe that all of the members of our council work in tandem to do what is best for our community as a whole. I appreciate all of the support of those that went to the ballot box and voted for us. Your confidence is a great honor, and it is a great honor to be able to serve this great community. We have had a challenging four years, and I don’t see that changing. Going forward we have lots of things continuing to come in front of us, but we are able to address each of those head on.”
Councilmember Jeni Coke
“I just want to thank the residents of Lake Havasu City for your support. I can’t believe I’ve been here for 10 years, with four more years to do good for this community and this city. I’m very excited for what we have going forward and the things we are able to accomplish as a team.”
Councilmember Michele Lin
“I just want to say ‘thank you’ to my constituents that voted for me and supported me. Being elected for a third term leads me to believe that I have become a leader that you trust. It is important to lead in an honest and transparent approach, and listen to what my constituents have to say. I will work hard over the next four years to listen with an open mind, and always put our citizens’ interests first.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan
“I just want to thank the community. I think we definitely have a great council up here and we are doing some great things. Havasu is a truly amazing community. You have my word I will continue to do my best to keep Havasu safe, and fair, and just a great place to live for everybody in this community. So thank you guys for your support, and let’s do four more years.”
