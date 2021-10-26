Surprisingly high sewer bills received by apartment complexes, condos, and other multifamily housing developments over the last few months caused quite a stir at the Lake Havasu City Council at its meeting on Tuesday and discussion during the public meeting was still going strong when Today’s News-Herald went to press.
The council was discussing staff’s recommendation to reduce the monthly base sewer charge for multifamily residences by $20 per unit – from $48.67 to $28.67 – and to retroactively apply the revised rates to affected customers bills dating back to July 1 when the most recent water and sewer rates went into effect. City officials say the change expected to produce bills similar to those received by multifamily complexes prior to July.
Usually changing utility rates is a process that takes multiple months and two public hearings, but the City Council was considering a path to enact these changes immediately by declaring an emergency “to preserve the peace, health and safety of the City’s residents” as part of the motion.
The proposed sewer rates approved by council also included reducing the monthly base charge for RV parks by $10 – from $24.34 to $14.34.
The lower monthly base rates would not be permanent, but would instead be phased back in over the course of the next five years. For multifamily units, that means the monthly base rate would increase by $6.73 per year over the next four years in order to catch up with the originally projected base charge of $55.57 per month in year five.
RV Parks would see their base rates increase by $3.36 per year for the next four years and will be at $27.79 per month in year 5.
Councilmembers David Lane said that he feels all customers should be paying their fair share of the cost for sewers. Lane pointed out that such properties were only surprised by a large increase in their bill because their sewer had previously been subsidized by other customer classes for years under the old rates. But Councilmember Nancy Campbell disputed that notion, saying that based on many bills she has reviewed, condos use far less water per unit than a single family residence. Campbell called for the council to go a different route than the path council proposed. Campbell suggested tabling the new rates to allow the city to go back over the whole utility rate study and reexamine the changes.
The proposal was widely opposed by the standing-room only crowd in attendance on Tuesday, more than a dozen of whom addressed the council directly during call to the public, informing the council about how the new rates had affected the utility bills in their housing development and urging councilmembers to revise the rates. They said the increases at these multifamily complexes will be transferred on to the people who rent those properties.
The city is projecting that the revised rates could cost the city’s sewer fund up to $1.3 million over the next five years. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen explained that the city’s sewer is funded through an enterprise fund. Such funds are meant to be completely self-sufficient and are not used for anything other than providing the service it is meant for. But the council did discuss the possibility of replacing any lost revenue caused by Tuesday’s adjustment by using a portion of American Recovery Plan Act money that has been set aside for Lake Havasu City on sewer infrastructure projects. To date, the city hasn’t made any other plans for those funds.
City Manager Jess Knudson told the council that it is still difficult for the city to figure out how those funds can be spent, but the act does allow for some types of water or sewer projects. Knudson said the city feels confident that it could identify projects that would promote
