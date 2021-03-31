Havasu’s financial outlook has taken a sharp turn for the better since the start of the covid-19 pandemic last spring and the City Council has decided to put a pin in any tax increases as a result.
During the council’s first of three planned budget work sessions on Wednesday, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told councilmembers that the city has been receiving more sales tax than it budgeted for in Fiscal Year 2020-21. In fact, Olsen said revenues have been up in almost every category compared to last year.
Those revenue increases have turned a recently projected annual budget deficit in the city’s general fund into a projected budget surplus over the next five years.
The city still has some financial hurdles ahead. Olsen said previously discussed issues such as capital and maintenance projects that have been put off for years, and the need for additional staff in several departments will still need to be addressed. But even so, with the recent boost in revenue Lake Havasu City’s five year forecast looks considerably more sunny than it did just a few months ago.
All seven councilmembers agreed that the city can start to responsibly tackle those maintenance and staffing issues next year without changing any tax rates – at least for now.
“Obviously we have experienced some robust sales tax collections and property tax collections over the last year which have given the new year-end estimates,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “It is a completely different conversation that we are having today versus what we were having at our council planning session in January.”
Five-year forecast
Olsen said the city’s latest financial forecast includes all the increased sales tax and other revenues the city has seen in the past year, while also incorporating the increase in expenditures tied to positional analysis – which provided raises to most city employees when it was implemented in 2020 – and other expected.
The financial forecast estimates a $13 million surplus this year including a total of $69.5 million in revenue and just $52.9 in expenditures (debt payments and money transfers are also included in the forecasts). The rest of the projected surpluses from FY 21-22 through FY 24-25 are significantly smaller – between $1.7 and $2.6 million in the black each year. Olsen said one of the main reasons for the larger surplus this year is the one-time $6.4 million the city received as part of the CARES Act.
According to the forecast, Havasu started this year with $38.1 million in its general fund and would expect to finish FY24-25 with $59.3 million in the general fund before accounting for the deferred maintenance and a potential increase in the city’s payments to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
The latest five-year forecast stands in stark contrast to the city’s projections just a few months ago. During the council’s annual planning session back on Jan. 21 the five-year forecast was considerably more bleak. Olsen told councilmembers during the planning session in January that the financial projections were likely to change as the city gathered more complete financial information, but at the time Havasu estimated a $1.5 million budget deficit this fiscal year, including $57.9 million in revenues and $56.4 million in expenditures. That deficit ballooned up to $7.3 million in FY 21-22 and remained above $5 million each year through FY 24-25.
Those projections back in January would have left the general fund with just $12.3 million left by the end of FY 24-25. That is $47 million less than the general fund balance with the updated projections Olsen shared with the council on Wednesday.
“I think the message of today is that estimates for year-end look fantastic,” Sheehy said. “We are in different conversations than we were a year ago and than we were even just three months ago. I think there is really good news.”
Olsen said the American Rescue Plan Act payments to Lake Havasu City are not included in the current budget projections.
“Those will be one time monies and we still do not know what the expenditures that are eligible for those funds look like,” Olsen said. “So we have not included those at this time.”
According to both Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s and Sen. Mark Kelly’s offices Lake Havasu City should receive about $13.3 million from the Rescue Plan Act. That money will be sent in two equal payments made 12 months apart. Sheehy noted that Havasu has not received any of that money yet.
