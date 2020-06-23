After months of prioritizing, adjusting, and reacting to an unprecedented economic reality, the Lake Havasu City Council voted unanimously to adopt the final budget at its Tuesday meeting.
Havasu’s total budget for fiscal year 2020-21, which starts on July 1, is $166,303,236. That figure will be shared with the State of Arizona and will serve as a hard cap for how much the city will be allowed to spend over the next 12 months. The city is free to spend less money, however, and plans to revisit some of the spending identified in the budget during the fall to decide if the purchase is still viable.
During the public comment period, members of the local CERT team were on hand to show their support for a new rehabilitation van for their volunteer organization. CERT volunteer Bob MacMillan informed the council of the many troubles and deficiencies the CERT team deals with in their current 1990 Chevy step van, noting that the volunteers in the organization have actually paid up to $700 for some needed upkeep on the current vehicle.
The current budget includes purchasing a new van in Plan B, which is tentatively scheduled for implementation on Jan. 1. But MacMillan urged the council to consider moving that forward.
“If this vehicle stays in the B budget I fear we will not see it for a year or more,” MacMillan said.
Councilman Gordon Groat motioned to adopt the budget as proposed, but urged City Manager Jess Knudson to look into potentially splitting up the purchase to order the vehicle sooner, and outfit it during Plan B.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the budget is structured to be particularly flexible, and the city could consider making such purchases at any time when it is confident that it has the money.
“There is about $15 million in unknowns, Plan B, and covid-related stuff,” Sheehy said. “That is because we don’t have the impacts of grants, federal funding, CARES Act money. We are starting to get some clarity on that, but there wasn’t when (City Manger) Jess (Knudson) and his team put this together in March and into April. So there is some flexibility in all of this.”
Sheehy noted that much is still unknown about the local impacts of covid-19 as Havasu is still waiting to receive sales tax numbers from April from the state.
