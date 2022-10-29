Municipal courthouse rendering

This is what the lobby of the new municipal courthouse could look like.

 Courtesy rendering

After years of planning for the Lake Havasu City Municipal Court’s future, the City Council has approved construction contracts that are expected to get Havasu’s first municipal courthouse up and running in early 2024.

The council voted 6-1 to approve the construction contract for 92 Acoma Blvd. – the former Havasu Fitness building – with FCI Constructors for a guaranteed maximum price of $6,174,049. At the same time, the council approved an amendment to its contract with DFDG to provide construction administration, technical services, and its expertise throughout the renovation project for an additional $98,052. DFDG was initially hired by the city to design the renovations, which were completed in September.

