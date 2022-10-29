After years of planning for the Lake Havasu City Municipal Court’s future, the City Council has approved construction contracts that are expected to get Havasu’s first municipal courthouse up and running in early 2024.
The council voted 6-1 to approve the construction contract for 92 Acoma Blvd. – the former Havasu Fitness building – with FCI Constructors for a guaranteed maximum price of $6,174,049. At the same time, the council approved an amendment to its contract with DFDG to provide construction administration, technical services, and its expertise throughout the renovation project for an additional $98,052. DFDG was initially hired by the city to design the renovations, which were completed in September.
Councilmember Michele Lin was the only one to vote against the proposal.
Public Works Project Manager Jarod Thiele told the council that the guaranteed maximum price ensures that the city will not pay more for the renovations – even if costs run over. He said if the project is less expensive the city could end up spending less than the guaranteed maximum.
Thiele said the plan is to begin construction before the end of 2022. The renovations are expected to take about a year to complete, which would put the end date in late 2023. Thiele said the goal is to hold a grand opening for the new municipal courthouse in early 2024.
In all, the courthouse remodel will cost up to $265 per square foot for construction. Thiele noted that the price is actually cheaper than several other courthouse remodel projects around the state. The Mohave County Kingman Historical Courthouse renovations cost $280 per square foot. Renovations for Maricopa County’s SE Juvenile Court, 11th Floor renovations, and the SE Justice Court ranged from $318 to $372 per square foot.
“I appreciate the fact that you folks have been able to do it with the money you have on hand,” said City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli. “Most cities and government organizations are either issuing bonds or have some sort of debt financing. You folks haven’t done that, and I appreciate that.”
Kalauli told the council that the municipal court is already in need of additional space in its current location on College Street where Havasu has leased court space from Mohave County since the two entities deconsolidated court operations back in 2019. He said the municipal court already needs two courtrooms every day except one – on average – in any given week. He said a second courtroom could be used for that one extra day per week almost immediately by expanding Havasu’s problem solving courts beyond the current Veterans Treatment Court program.
“We are already working hard on that,” Kalauli said. “We are talking with community partners already about the programs we would love to put in place. We just can’t do it where we are at.”
Kalauli also thanked the council for its foresight in building out the second floor.
“I can tell you, five years from now we are going to need that as a third courtroom,” he said.
About the remodel
According to the scope of work approved by council, FCI Constructors will completely remodel the ground floor of the building with new underground sewer, two new courtrooms, jury assembly, offices, meeting rooms, storage, bathrooms and a holding area. Construction will also include new walls, flooring, ceilings, paint, wall coverings, doors and windows as needed. The fire suppression system, plumbing, and electrical will also be reworked.
Thiele said the guaranteed maximum price for those improvements was $5,105,833.
In July, Councilmembers gave the go ahead to plan the expansion of the second story of the building to include an additional 3,640 square feet that will be accessible by both elevator and stairs. That space will be built out with a multipurpose room. One of those multi-purposes will be a new council chambers.
Thiele said the cost of the second floor in the contract is $977,540.
Council also approved staff’s recommendations for a couple additional alternatives that were offered. The first alternative will patch the stucco and repaint the exterior of the building for $74,668. The second alternative will install solid surface counters rather than laminate ones for an additional $21,008. Thiele said the solid counters were recommended by staff because they will be more durable and last longer.
Future costs
Once the renovations are completed, the city will still need to furnish the building, secure the facility, and hook the building up to the city’s network. In all, Thiele said the city estimates it will cost an additional $1.76 million to properly outfit the building for the municipal court’s purposes.
Thiele said furniture, fixtures and equipment for the courthouse is estimated to cost $700,000. Installation of audio and visual equipment is expected to cost $586,000. Security and access installation should be about $187,000 with an additional $27,000 for security at the entryway of the courthouse. Thiele also told the council that it is expected to cost $260,000 to connect the computers, servers, and other network infrastructure to the city’s IT infrastructure.
Councilmembers’ thoughts
Mayor Cal Sheehy kicked off discussion by reviewing the history of the project, starting about 10 years ago when Kalauli first mentioned that the municipal court would likely need more space in the years ahead.
Sheehy said, starting in 2019 when the city and council deconsolidated, Havasu has looked at every option it could think of for municipal court space including renting or purchasing some large retail spaces that were available at the time and constructing a brand new courthouse on the existing city hall campus.
When Havasu came across the opportunity to purchase the Havasu Fitness building for $3 million in August 2020, the council believed that to be the most cost-effective option available.
“This council has been very conservative in our direction to staff about the cost, what we were looking for, and how we wanted to do it,” Sheehy said. “I know some of the numbers changed throughout the project, but that is because the world changed throughout the project. When we bought this building in Aug. 2020 it was before some of these inflationary issues, supply chain issues, and pandemic related issues that have occurred.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan said he is excited to see that the courthouse could be ready to go in a little more than a year.
“I was definitely critical of the construction costs coming into this,” Dolan said. “I remember a few meetings back there were options for around $9 million. We were very adamant that we wanted to stay around $5 million-ish, and we did that.”
Dolan said he has also come around on the idea of including a partial second floor in the renovations – noting that such an addition will only be more expensive in the future as a stand-alone project, and would create disruptions to court operations if it were completed after the building is in use.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell also said she believes that the renovations are the city’s best path forward at this point. Campbell has been critical of the costs in the past, and the decision making process the city has followed to get to this point. She said she wasn’t sure how she was going to vote as late as Tuesday morning, but came to support the proposal after visiting the Republican Men’s Club meeting.
“I asked for a show of hands to see what the constituents want – they want us to move forward,” Campbell said. “I think all these numbers went a little squirrely. I don’t know if we did it all right, but I wasn’t a party to it. But I’m here today. As of this morning I thought I was going to be voting no, but I will be voting yes tonight.”
Campbell also noted that the current parking lot at 92 Acoma definitely needs to be touched up, if not reworked entirely. She said she believes the lot needs at least a new slurry seal, but she would prefer to see the city install a concrete parking lot that would cut back on maintenance in the years ahead.
Councilmember David Lane, who has been on the council since the search for a courthouse facility began, said he feels good about the process to get to this point and feels city staff and councilmembers did their due diligence.
“We looked at the numbers,” Lane said. “We looked at building a new building right here on this campus. The least expensive way of doing this was exactly the way we did it. That comes out when you look at the cost, per square foot, for all the other projects around the state that are just like this. We did this very inexpensively, comparatively. Does it cost more than we wanted it to cost? Sure. Have you been to the grocery store lately? It costs more than what we want to spend at the grocery store. But do we pay it? Absolutely we do.”
