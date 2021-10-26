After 3.5 hours and four separate motions, the Lake Havasu City Council settled on a plan to address the large increase in sewer bills that residents of apartment complexes have been seeing over the past few months.
All of the councilmembers said they support providing relief for residents of multifamily housing complexes who were surprised by bills two or even three times higher than they had been previously paying for sewer services.
The city’s new utility rates were instituted on July 1.
Ultimately the council narrowly approved, by a 4-3 vote, a motion by Councilmember Jim Dolan that offered more relief to multifamily complexes than was in city staff’s original proposal but it stopped short of completely throwing out the new rates adopted by council back in May, a plan that was favored by some councilmembers and many of the multifamily owners, operators, and tenants who spoke during the public hearing.
The adopted motion will reduce the monthly base sewer charge for apartments by $20 per unit - from $48.67 to $28.67 - and reduce the sewer base charge by $30 per month per unit for condos and other multifamily developments from $48.67 to $18.67.
The base charge for RV parks was also revised from $24.34 per space per month down to $9.34. Additionally, the maximum sewer bill for multifamily complexes was capped at $40 which is a reduction of almost $25. The council also approved reinstituting the use of sewer meters to measure flows for multifamily facilities that have already paid to have them installed.
All of the changes were instituted retroactively to July 1, 2021, so affected customers will be reissued bills reflecting the new rates. Another part of the motion declared an emergency which allows the changes to take effect immediately rather than going through the usual process for setting utility rates. That process involves two public hearings and a 30 day waiting period before changes can be implemented.
One of the city’s consultants - Kevin Burnett with Willdan Financial Services - told the council that the numbers proposed and adopted during the meeting had not been analyzed yet, so he was unable to say what the financial impact would be. He advised the council to revisit the decision soon, after the consultants and staff and examine the numbers more closely, to make sure that the numbers work out as they should.
Councilmembers Nancy Campbell, Michelle Lin and Cameron Moses cast the dissenting votes.
Campbell had previously motioned to table the changes to the sewer rate entirely, and revert back to the water and sewer rates that were in place prior to July 1 until the council and staff can go back over all the information. She said she has concerns about the original rate study presented last spring, and said the new rates appear to already be producing more money than they are supposed to be. That motion was supported by both Lin and Moses but failed on a 4-3 vote.
City Attorney Kelly Garry said she wasn’t sure whether or not Campbell’s motion would be legal, at least as an emergency declaration, because reverting back to the previous utility rates would cause some residents rates to increase, noting that such increases usually require more extensive public notice beforehand.
Councilmember David Lane made a motion to adopt city staff’s recommendation as proposed - which would have reduced the sewer base charge for apartments, condos and multifamily residences by $20 per unit, and RV park spaces by $10 - without revising the maximum bill. That motion failed on a 5-2 vote. Dolan’s first motion during the public hearing, which did not include mention of reinstituting sewer meters, failed for lack of a second.
A standing room only crowd was on hand for the discussion, and about 21 people spoke during the public comment period in addition to five letters submitted. Nearly all of the comments were on the need to lower the bills for multifamily residences although two commenters argued against revising those rates..
Earlier:
Surprisingly high sewer bills received by apartment complexes, condos, and other multifamily housing developments over the last few months caused quite a stir at the Lake Havasu City Council at its meeting on Tuesday and discussion during the public meeting was still going strong when Today’s News-Herald went to press.
The council was discussing staff’s recommendation to reduce the monthly base sewer charge for multifamily residences by $20 per unit – from $48.67 to $28.67 – and to retroactively apply the revised rates to affected customers bills dating back to July 1 when the most recent water and sewer rates went into effect. City officials say the change expected to produce bills similar to those received by multifamily complexes prior to July.
Usually changing utility rates is a process that takes multiple months and two public hearings, but the City Council was considering a path to enact these changes immediately by declaring an emergency “to preserve the peace, health and safety of the City’s residents” as part of the motion.
The proposed sewer rates approved by council also included reducing the monthly base charge for RV parks by $10 – from $24.34 to $14.34.
The lower monthly base rates would not be permanent, but would instead be phased back in over the course of the next five years. For multifamily units, that means the monthly base rate would increase by $6.73 per year over the next four years in order to catch up with the originally projected base charge of $55.57 per month in year five.
RV Parks would see their base rates increase by $3.36 per year for the next four years and will be at $27.79 per month in year 5.
Councilmembers David Lane said that he feels all customers should be paying their fair share of the cost for sewers. Lane pointed out that such properties were only surprised by a large increase in their bill because their sewer had previously been subsidized by other customer classes for years under the old rates. But Councilmember Nancy Campbell disputed that notion, saying that based on many bills she has reviewed, condos use far less water per unit than a single family residence. Campbell called for the council to go a different route than the path council proposed. Campbell suggested tabling the new rates to allow the city to go back over the whole utility rate study and reexamine the changes.
The proposal was widely opposed by the standing-room only crowd in attendance on Tuesday, more than a dozen of whom addressed the council directly during call to the public, informing the council about how the new rates had affected the utility bills in their housing development and urging councilmembers to revise the rates. They said the increases at these multifamily complexes will be transferred on to the people who rent those properties.
The city is projecting that the revised rates could cost the city’s sewer fund up to $1.3 million over the next five years. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen explained that the city’s sewer is funded through an enterprise fund. Such funds are meant to be completely self-sufficient and are not used for anything other than providing the service it is meant for. But the council did discuss the possibility of replacing any lost revenue caused by Tuesday’s adjustment by using a portion of American Recovery Plan Act money that has been set aside for Lake Havasu City on sewer infrastructure projects. To date, the city hasn’t made any other plans for those funds.
City Manager Jess Knudson told the council that it is still difficult for the city to figure out how those funds can be spent, but the act does allow for some types of water or sewer projects. Knudson said the city feels confident that it could identify projects that would promote
